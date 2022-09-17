Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs hand South Carolina record-setting defeat

The Bulldogs got just about whatever they wanted on Saturday, strolling to a 48-7 win over the hapless Gamecocks. Georgia moves to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play.

COLUMBIA, S.C., — Georgia and South Carolina have met 75 times in their history. None of the previous matchups have seen a beatdown of such epic proportions.

It marked the largest win in the history of the Georgia-South Carolina rivalry — call it a series if you like — previously besting the 40-0 Georgia win back in 1894.

Georgia wasn’t quite as dominant in the first half as it was against Oregon, as the Bulldogs had their first punt in the opening 30 minutes of the season against the Gamecocks. Georgia still scored on four of its first five possessions and took a 24-0 lead into halftime.

Most of the red zone issues that pestered Georgia a week ago were gone, with the Bulldogs finding the end zone plenty of times against South Carolina. Brock Bowers looked like the freshman version of himself, while Stetson Bennett played to his usual 2022 standard.

Through the first three games of the season, Georgia is outscoring its opponents 130-10. The Bulldogs have made it all look so easy to start this season, looking every bit like the defending champions.

Brock Bowers erupts for Georgia football offense

By his standards, Bowers had a relatively tame first two games of the season. He more than made up for it on Saturday, doing whatever he wanted against an undermanned South Carolina defense.

Bowers finished the game with five receptions for 121 yards. He also scored three times, each in a different manner. His first came on an end-around, with an assist from Stetson Bennett.