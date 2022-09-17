Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs hand South Carolina record-setting defeat

Georgia football-South Carolina-instant observations-2022
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers had three touchdowns in the win over South Carolina.
Tony Walsh
@Kconnorriley
Posted

COLUMBIA, S.C., — Georgia and South Carolina have met 75 times in their history. None of the previous matchups have seen a beatdown of such epic proportions.

The Bulldogs got just about whatever they wanted on Saturday, strolling to a 48-7 win over the hapless Gamecocks. Georgia moves to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play.

It marked the largest win in the history of the Georgia-South Carolina rivalry — call it a series if you like — previously besting the 40-0 Georgia win back in 1894.

Georgia wasn’t quite as dominant in the first half as it was against Oregon, as the Bulldogs had their first punt in the opening 30 minutes of the season against the Gamecocks. Georgia still scored on four of its first five possessions and took a 24-0 lead into halftime.

Most of the red zone issues that pestered Georgia a week ago were gone, with the Bulldogs finding the end zone plenty of times against South Carolina. Brock Bowers looked like the freshman version of himself, while Stetson Bennett played to his usual 2022 standard.

Through the first three games of the season, Georgia is outscoring its opponents 130-10. The Bulldogs have made it all look so easy to start this season, looking every bit like the defending champions.

Brock Bowers erupts for Georgia football offense

By his standards, Bowers had a relatively tame first two games of the season. He more than made up for it on Saturday, doing whatever he wanted against an undermanned South Carolina defense.

Bowers finished the game with five receptions for 121 yards. He also scored three times, each in a different manner. His first came on an end-around, with an assist from Stetson Bennett.

South Carolina wasn’t able to do much better running the ball, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. And that was with Jalen Carter limited to largely a third-down role for Georgia.

The Gamecocks did score on their final drive of the game, as Luke Doty found Traevon Kenion open in the end zone. South Carolina set off fireworks to celebrate the momentous occasion of getting its first points with 53 seconds remaining.

This is a Georgia defense that had to replace eight NFL draft picks from last season along with defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. Yet so far to start the season, it has not mattered one bit for this Georgia team, as the Bulldogs have given up a single touchdown through three games..

Stetson Bennett battles through flu

Bennett was once again sharp, adding three touchdowns and leading Georgia in rushing yards when the first-team offense left the field. He did not take a sack on the afternoon and has still yet to turn the ball over in a game this season. He completed 16 of his 23 passes for 284 yards.

He did it all on Saturday while playing in less the ideal conditions. After his first touchdown pass to Bowers, Bennett vomited to on the sideline and needed to get some oxygen.

Bennett returned to the game, leading Georgia to three more scoring drives after that point. As has been the case in every Georgia game this season, Bennett’s day was done in the third quarter. By that point, the Bulldogs were up 38-0 as Bennett ran in an 11-yard score, making multiple defenders look foolish.

