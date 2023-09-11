The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 9. Below you can find live updates, the latest injury news and practice notes for the Week 3 game.

Georgia is coming off a 45-3 win over Ball State. The Bulldogs beat South Carolina 48-7 last year.

Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, practice notes for Week 3 game

11:30 a..m. ET, Sept. 11: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and selected players will be speaking to reporters this afternoon.

11 a.m. ET, Sept. 11: Georgia begins SEC play this weekend by welcoming the South Carolina Gamecocks to Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has owned the Gamecocks of late, winning 48-7 in last year’s contest in Columbia, S.C. However, South Carolina’s the last team to win in Sanford Stadium, as the Gamecocks upset back in 2019. Georgia now has the nation’s longest home winning streak following Alabama’s loss to Texas.

While Georgia-South Carolina has been a rivalry game for Georgia, the two teams will not play next season as the SEC changes its scheduling format.

“I’m looking forward to the rivalry. I think it’s a great game. It’s one of the big ones for us every year because it’s a state that’s so close to us geographically,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “But as far as the scheduling, it’s the last thing on my mind. I know you guys make a big deal about it, and the passion of the fans. But for me, I’m more worried about who we play next.”

Smart will be coaching against his former assistant in Shane Beamer. He worked as Georgia’s tight ends coach for the 2016 and 2017 seasons before leaving for Oklahoma. Beamer is in his third season at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 on the season and coming off a win over Furman. South Carolina lost its season opener against North Carolina.

Georgia football-South Carolina injury report for Week 3 game

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Lawson Luckie, ankle -- out

De’Nylon Morrissette, groin -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Austin Blaske, MCL sprain -- doubtful

Chris Peal, toe -- questionable

Javon Bullard, ankle -- questionable

Raylen Wilson, knee -- probable

Ladd McConkey, back -- questionable

Kendall Milton, hamstring -- probable

Daijun Edwards, knee -- probable

Smael Mondon, foot -- played

Georgia football-South Carolina game time for Week 3 game

The Georgia football-South Carolina game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Georgia football-South Carolina TV channel for Week 3 game

The Georgia football-South Carolina game will be broadcast on CBS.