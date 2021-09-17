Georgia football-South Carolina: TV channel, game time, how to watch online, odds for Week 3 game (Sept. 18, 2021)
The Georgia football team takes on South Carolina on Saturday in Sanford Stadium for a Week 3 game. Below you can find information on the TV channel, game time, odds and how to stream the game.
Both teams enter the game with 2-0 records, though Georgia is ranked as the No. 2 team in the country. The last time South Carolina visited Athens, the Gamecocks emerged with a 20-17 shock victory over Georgia.
Georgia football-South Carolina TV channel
The Georgia football-South Carolina game will air on ESPN. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will broadcast the game.
Georgia football-South Carolina game time
The Georgia football-South Carolina game is set to kickoff at 7:05 p.m. ET. There will be a Florida State-Wake Forest game airing on the network beforehand.
How to stream or watch the Georgia football-South Carolina game online
You can stream the game via ESPN+. You will need a subscription to be able to watch.
Georgia football-South Carolina: Point spread, over/under
Georgia football is 31.5-point favorite over South Carolina according to BetUS. The over/under is 47.5. The Bulldogs are 2-0 against the spread so far in 2021.
Who will start at quarterback for Georgia football?
It will either be JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett. Daniels missed the game against UAB with an oblique injury, while Bennett threw for 5 touchdowns in a 56-7 win over UAB.
Smart provided an update on what it will take for Daniels to play on Tuesday.
“He’s continued to improve,” Smart said. I think he’s better now than he was on Saturday. I don’t know if he’s 100 percent but he’s certainly getting closer to that. Stetson is repping, JT is repping, and Carson’s repping. Stetsons actually got some lower back issues that he strained some stuff but he’s able to go but I don’t know if he’s 100 percent. He’s been dinged up since Monday morning, but he went out and practiced as well, so they’re all three practicing.”
What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart had to say about South Carolina
On facing South Carolina: “Shane (Beamer) has got the program rejuvenated. I know there is a lot of excited fans and rightfully so. Their guys are playing extremely hard in the first two games of the season. We have been able to watch those guys really been able to compete and grow. It looks like a lot of new faces compared to last year, it looks like they have a lot of new guys that are signees or portal transfer guys that have helped them roster wise. Our guys are excited to start the SEC East, anytime we play an SEC East opponent around here we know that is a team we are going to play every year. Be able to play at home and get a home opener in the SEC is exciting.
On preparation for South Carolina at the quarterback position: “It really doesn’t. I mean, everybody always asked that. The plays are the plays. Now the person running the plays and the mobility of the quarterback certainly changes, I think it probably changes third down. Maybe more than anything else. Is he a pocket passer? Are they gonna move the pocket? Is he a scrambler? Is he a guy that’s gonna sit in the pocket? You know, it’s just, everyone’s a little different, but the plays they run that aren’t designed for the quarterback, are the same. So, the offense doesn’t change based on the quarterback, not a lot of times the mobility might change, but that’s really about it.”
On what this week has been like for Will Muschamp: ”He is a pro at professionalism. He’s been in this situation before since he’s been all over the SEC. He was the head coach at Florida, then ended up at Auburn after that he was at South Carolina and went up against both of those programs. So it’s not new to him for sure, I know he will handle it well.”
