Best of DawgNation: What we learned about Georgia football coming out of spring practice

DawgNation’s Connor Riley explains how Georgia’s willingness to get creative is the key to unlocking Washington’s immense potential.

After going back and watching the tape from Georgia’s G-Day game, there’s even more reason to be encouraged about what Washington might be able to do this fall.

Georgia moved Washington around quite often on Saturday. They split him out wide. They put him in the slot. Yes, they still had formations where he started with his hand on the line of scrimmage but there were also times where he was lined up in bunch formation as well.

On Washington’s five targets in the game, only two came with him lined up like a traditional tight end. The 51-yard catch came when he was split wide. His touchdown catch came when he ran a post route out of the slot. No two targets for Washington came on the same route combination.

As Washington continues to get a better understanding of the Todd Monken offense, it appears Georgia is willing to get more creative with how it uses the sophomore tight end.

“He’s a weapon. We’ve got to find ways to be able to utilize him, both in the passing game and in the run game,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “Because he’s a weapon in both.”