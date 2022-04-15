Georgia football spring game: Game time, TV Channel, how to watch online for 2022 G-Day game
Georgia football will take the field in Sanford Stadium on Saturday for its spring game. Below you can find information on the Game time, TV Channel and how to watch online for G-Day.
The Bulldogs will use the day as their final spring practice. Georgia has a number of key players from last season’s title team to replace.
Georgia football spring game: Game Time for G-Day
On if any early enrollees caught his eye on Saturday:
“Hard to really single anybody out. Nobody really, if I do y’all will anoint them. Like y’all are going to do anyway. Y’all take word of mouth; there’s stuff written about guys in the scrimmage that are so far from the truth, but whatever. I mean, I think those guys are coming along. I can’t sit here and say that anyone, not midyear-wise, stood out. It was a little bit of anxiety for those guys because it was the first time in the stadium and the first time going live. We built it up just for that reason because they, sure enough, are going to have anxiety in the fall when we play Oregon. We want to build that up, simulate that, and see how they respond to it. The more times you get to that crescendo, the less negative effect it has. So, I thought those guys battled through, made some mistakes, and hopefully we’ll see a jump this week.”
On Stetson Bennett and the other quarterbacks:
“All of those guys have done a tremendous job. Stetson has taken some really good quality reps here in the scrimmage. He has been really consistent here in the spring and he has been really comfortable. When things break down, he doesn’t have to go make a play like he used to think he had to. He makes a good throw or he runs the ball and those are two positive things that Stetson has done. He has been really consistent this spring doing that. He does not have the snafus that we used to have just because he tried to force the ball-he hasn’t done that. The other two guys have gotten a lot of work with the ones and twos. I am really pleased with both of those guys are. It is just amazing how far they have come from this time last year to right now. It is like, ‘oh my gosh!’ Brock (Vandergriff) probably even further because he was a little younger. Carson (Beck) did get that COVID spring. They are both really in their second spring but they have come so far. I love getting to watch them play with both of those groups because you see their strengths when they get to go with those groups. They are in a really good position at that position and each one of them has developed.”
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- ESPN establishes most important storyline for Georgia football spring game
- Kirby Smart reveals what he’s watching for in Georgia G-Day Game
- Jayden Wayne: 2023 5-star DL will return to UGA for important G-Day visit
- Backup quarterbacks, wide receivers and early enrollees face big questions for Georgia football for G-Day
- SEC Network host: What if Georgia QB Stetson Bennett gets outplayed on G-Day?
- Georgia tight end Brock Bowers announces NIL deal with Zaxby’s
- The 25 most important Georgia football recruits of the Kirby Smart era: Nos. 21-25
- WATCH: Jordan Davis throws out first pitch at Atlanta Braves-Georgia football celebration
- What we learned about Georgia football quarterbacks after watching spring practice
UGA News
- Georgia football spring game: Game time, TV Channel, how to watch online for 2022 G-Day game
- ESPN establishes most important storyline for Georgia football spring game
- Backup quarterbacks, wide receivers and early enrollees face big questions for Georgia football for G-Day
- Dominick Blaylock, Arik Gilbert among those looking to cap strong springs at G-Day
- FSU rolls out red carpet for former UGA 5-star