Georgia football spring game: Game time, TV Channel, how to watch online for 2022 G-Day game

On if any early enrollees caught his eye on Saturday:

“Hard to really single anybody out. Nobody really, if I do y’all will anoint them. Like y’all are going to do anyway. Y’all take word of mouth; there’s stuff written about guys in the scrimmage that are so far from the truth, but whatever. I mean, I think those guys are coming along. I can’t sit here and say that anyone, not midyear-wise, stood out. It was a little bit of anxiety for those guys because it was the first time in the stadium and the first time going live. We built it up just for that reason because they, sure enough, are going to have anxiety in the fall when we play Oregon. We want to build that up, simulate that, and see how they respond to it. The more times you get to that crescendo, the less negative effect it has. So, I thought those guys battled through, made some mistakes, and hopefully we’ll see a jump this week.”

On Stetson Bennett and the other quarterbacks:

“All of those guys have done a tremendous job. Stetson has taken some really good quality reps here in the scrimmage. He has been really consistent here in the spring and he has been really comfortable. When things break down, he doesn’t have to go make a play like he used to think he had to. He makes a good throw or he runs the ball and those are two positive things that Stetson has done. He has been really consistent this spring doing that. He does not have the snafus that we used to have just because he tried to force the ball-he hasn’t done that. The other two guys have gotten a lot of work with the ones and twos. I am really pleased with both of those guys are. It is just amazing how far they have come from this time last year to right now. It is like, ‘oh my gosh!’ Brock (Vandergriff) probably even further because he was a little younger. Carson (Beck) did get that COVID spring. They are both really in their second spring but they have come so far. I love getting to watch them play with both of those groups because you see their strengths when they get to go with those groups. They are in a really good position at that position and each one of them has developed.”

