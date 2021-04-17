Instant observations following Georgia football spring game

Georgia was very banged up at wide receiver entering the day. George Pickens, Jermaine Burton and Arain Smith all picked up injuries during spring practice. Justin Robinson, who had a strong spring, was held out of the scrimmage for precautionary reasons.

That meant that freshman Adonai Mitchell was going to have a greater opportunity. He earned a start on the first-team offense and Georgia made it a point to get the young wide receiver from Texas as many reps as they could.

Mitchell had some up and down moments in the scrimmage, as he was unable to haul in a great back-shoulder throw from JT Daniels on the opening drive, but he finished the day with seven catches on 105 receiving yards for Georgia. He ended the first half hauling in a 24-yard pass from Daniels on the final play of the first half.