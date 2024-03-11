ESPN has announced a game time and TV Network for the G-Day spring game on April 13.

The spring scrimmage will start at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN+/SEC+, which you will need a subscription for.

G-Day will give us our first look at the 2024 Georgia Bulldogs. The team brings back a number of key contributors, led by quarterback Carson Beck.

“I think it’s a huge momentum builder, gives a lot of confidence in the program that things are headed in the right direction,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Beck. “He has enough confidence in us as coaches and as a staff to continue to lead and direct him in the right direction. It’s ultimately a business decision for him, and he’s looking at it as, can he grow and extend his NFL career by being a Georgia another year, therefore being more prepared for the NFL when he goes.”

G-Day also offers the opportunity to see some of Georgia’s new faces. In addition to signing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the 2024 cycle, Georgia also brought in six players via the transfer portal. Players such as Ellis Robinson, Trevor Etienne and Jake Pope will be eager to make a quick impact at Georgia.

Georgia also has two new position coaches, as Donte Williams steps in as the cornerbacks coach and Travaris Robinson is the new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

The Bulldogs went 13-1 last season, with the lone defeat coming against Alabama in the SEC championship game. Georgia is expected to open the 2024 season as the No. 1 team in the country but does have a few key pieces to replace. Be it top draft picks such as Kamari Lassiter at cornerback or long-time starting center Sedrick Van Pran. Georgia also won’t have Brock Bowers, arguably the greatest player in the history of the program.

The 2024 season will be the first with a 12-team playoff. The SEC also welcomes Texas and Oklahoma into the conference. Georgia will have road trips to Kentucky, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas.

Sanford Stadium will be undergoing reconstruction as it continues to build out a new press box and suites. The icon hedges will be restored and finished in time for the spring game.

G-Day will be held on the same day as the third round of the 2024 Masters.

Georgia football G-Day date

Date: April 13

Location: Athens, Ga