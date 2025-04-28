ATHENS — The spring transfer portal window has officially closed, doing so this past Friday.

Those in the portal can still find new homes, such as former Bulldogs Chris Peal and Branson Robinson. But for the most part, the dust has settled and we have a much better idea of what Georgia’s roster will look like heading into the 2025 season.

The Bulldogs were quite aggressive in making additions, bringing in four new players. Over the two portal windows, the Bulldogs have added 10 players.

Given what Kirby Smart had to say about his team following spring practice, it’s clear Georgia once again used the transfer portal to address some needs on its roster.

Georgia gets some much-needed help at outside linebacker

No position had a bigger hole than outside linebacker. In steps Army transfer Elo Modozie to fill it for the Bulldogs.

He checks a lot of boxes that Georgia likes. Multiple years of eligibility. Proven production as well, as he led Army in sacks a season ago.

The biggest question regarding Modozie will be how he translates to the SEC. But given his Army background, he should be able to handle the mental rigors that come with transitioning into the Georgia program.

The addition of Modozie puts less on the shoulders of Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson. They’ll still be important pieces on the 2025 Georgia defense but Modozie gives Georgia some much-needed help at the outside linebacker spot.

Running back adds power

Robinson entering the transfer portal thinned out the running back room a bit. Injuries prevented the now former Georgia running back from becoming the powerful running back that Georgia needed.

Which makes the addition of Joshua McCray from Illinois all the more impactful.

Georgia didn’t have much proven depth behind Nate Frazier. McCray led Illinois in rushing last season and added 10 rushing touchdowns.

At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, McCray should bring the needed physicality to the running back room.

However, it’s not a guarantee that McCray will emerge as a key piece at the position. A year ago, Georgia brought in tight end Benjamin Yurosek from Stanford, only to see Lawson Luckie have a superior season.

Between Roderick Robinson, Bo Walker, Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips Jr., there are plenty of options in the running back room behind Frazier. But now have as much proven production as McCray.

More depth on the lines of scrimmage

Smart was frank when speaking about how he felt about his offensive and defensive lines post-spring practice.

“I think when you look across the teams we play, the upper echelon, best teams in our conference, they win with the line of scrimmage,” Smart said. “We’re probably not as good on the line of scrimmage as we have been in the last three to four years. We’ve got time to get there, and we’ve got to get there.”

Rarely do high-end starters come from the transfer portal along the offensive and defensive line. And when they do, there tend to be all-out bidding wars to land them.

Still, Georgia found a way to add beef on both the offensive and defensive lines of scrimmage. It added Joshua Horton from Miami on the defensive line and then brought in UCF’s Waltclaire Flynn on the offensive line.

Both players have long runways, as Horton has three years of eligibility remaining and Flynn has four. Both are from the state of Georgia as well, having played their high school football at Langston Hughes High School and Grayson High School, respectively.

Both help provide better depth at the lower levels of the roster. It would be a surprise to see either command serious snaps in 2025. But that doesn’t mean they can’t help this program, whether that be in the present or future.

Increasing the Purdue pipeline

For as much has been made as Georgia sending players to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Purdue Boilermakers seem to be doing the same thing.

Three former Georgia players announced they would be transferring to Purdue this past week, as the Boilermakers added wide receivers Nitro Tuggle and Michael Jackson and offensive lineman Marques Easley.

That now makes seven Georgia players that have transferred to Purdue over the past two seasons.

Of the 16 players that have departed the Georgia program this year, 14 have found new homes. The only two still searching for a new spot are Robinson and Peal.

No QB help

Despite all the hand-wringing about the position this spring for Georgia, the Bulldogs have yet to go out and make an addition to the quarterback room.

As is, that leaves Georgia with Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi as the top two options entering the 2025 season. Between them, they have a combined 83 career pass attempts.

Georgia was always trying to thread a difficult needle in terms of finding someone to come in and push Stockton. It’s very apparent that this team believes in Stockton.

That it didn’t bring in another quarterback to challenge him in the spring window is just another step in Stockton’s path to being named Georgia’s starting quarterback for the 2025 season.