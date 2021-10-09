Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in line for Auburn start, faces 3 major challenges

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is expected to start at Auburn after taking the vast majority of first-team offensive reps this week with JT Daniels recovering from a strained lat muscle. Bennett has started two games this season and appeared in four for the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (5-0), who enter today’s rivalry game with No. 18-ranked Auburn (4-1) as a 15-point favorite.

RELATED: UGA legend Eric Zeier shares his praise, concerns about Stetson Bennett Georgia coach Kirby Smart has allowed that he could make a “game-time decision” last week, but Smart also said that the practice reps weighed heavily in player availability. Regardless of who is under center, UGA’s dominant defense -- first in the nation in scoring defense, total defense and pass efficiency defense, and fourth in run defense -- is what allows Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Bulldogs’ fans to breathe easier. RELATED: Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson targets Auburn offense, again The quarterback position has been unsettled with Smart forced to rotate at the position to the extent Daniels has played only nine of 20 quarters this season. Bennett, who earned No. 2 QB duties with strong game and practice performances, is coming off an efficient effort in last Saturday’s 37-0 win over Arkansas at Sanford Stadium.

The Auburn game could present more significant challenges. AROUND THE SEC: Bulldogs a good bet, black jerseys worth points to Big Orange Right from the start, Bennett will have to manage a truly hostile crowd for the first time in his career. Bennett started five games last season, but because of COVID-related attendance restrictions, crowd noise did not factor into any of them. The Bulldogs’ only road game this season was at Vanderbilt, and the Georgia fans took over the stadium that day to the extent it actually favored UGA. Auburn will be different, and it’s worth noting Bennett will be working with redshirt freshman center Sedrick Van Pran, who has also not dealt with a hostile, loud crowd.

RELATED: The plan for JT Daniels, and why Stetson Bennett nearly left The second major challenge is the Tigers’ defensive front is more geared to stop the run than Arkansas’. That means Bennett will likely be asked to make more throws than in last week’s game against the Razorbacks, which was in hand early after UGA built a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Arkansas played a three-down front that invited the Bulldogs to run, and that’s exactly what Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken directed their troops to do. Bennett was 7-of-11 passing for 72 yards and had 3 carries for 16 yards including a nifty 9-yard, first-down scramble. The Georgia running backs, meanwhile, split up the other 53 carries and netted 257 yards between them, Zamir White leading the way with 16 attempts for 68. yards. The Bulldogs will look to establish the run once again, but Smart knows it could be more of a challenge.

“They can stop the run, and they can run the ball offensively,” Smart said this week. “Not as many bad things can happen when you are running it and stopping the run.” The third major challenge is that Bennett might have to rely more on his running backs as pass-catching targets along with the Bulldogs’ tight ends. Smart has indicated the Georgia receiving corps is dealing with injuries and said on his show that some might be forced to line up in different positions. RELATED: Kirby shares three biggest concerns for Auburn game, injuries top list George Pickens (knee) is expected to be out, and Arian Smith (shin), Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) and Kearis Jackson (knee) could be limited or might not play at all. It doesn’t leave Bennett much to work with on the perimeter, and that could allow Auburn to clamp down and apply more pressure.

Bennett led Georgia over Auburn last season 27-6 in his first career start at UGA, completing 17 of 28 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

