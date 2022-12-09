Stetson Bennett weighs in on Hendon Hooker Heisman Trophy backlash: ‘I didn’t make that call’

NEW YORK — Stetson Bennett is used to being doubted and criticized. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that when he was named a Heisman Trophy finalist, there was anger by many in college football. Many thought Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker should’ve gotten an invite to New York, as the expense of Bennett in particular. Hooker had 32 touchdowns this season while leading Tennessee to its first relevant season in some time. The Volunteers finished the season going 10-2, picking up wins over Alabama and LSU along the way.

Bennett's raw numbers don't compare to that of Hooker and he knows that. He was quick to point out how great Hooker was in 2022, even with his season being cut short by an ACL injury in the loss to South Carolina. Naturally, there has been a backlash to Bennett's backlash, with many pushing back and pointing to Bennett's excellence in games against ranked teams. Seventeen of 27 touchdowns this season came in five games against ranked foes, all wins. Bennett also outplayed Hooker when the two teams met in November. Bennett wanted to take his time and praise the season Hooker had, instead of focusing on the controversy of the past week. "I don't think it's fair to Hendon. He's a great player," Bennett said. "I don't think it should be spoke of in that light. I think he should be getting respect for the year that he had and not what could have been but what was. He almost not singlehandedly but was a main factor in that program changing course, you know? That's always silly to me. "As far as me getting hate for it, it doesn't bother me really. I didn't make that call. So."

