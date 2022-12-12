Dawgnation Logo

LOOK: Stetson Bennett Instagram post will have Georgia football fans fired up: ‘Real season starts now’

Georgia football-Stetson Bennett-Instagram-College Football Playoff
Dawgs quarterback Stetson Bennett was named MVP of the SEC Championship game. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Jason Getz
@Kconnorriley
Posted

It was a big weekend for Stetson Bennett, as he took part in the Heisman Trophy ceremony. The Georgia quarterback finished fourth in voting but still got to experience the trip of a lifetime as he was one of four finalists along with USC’s Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Of course, Bennett always knew that bigger goals were on the table than winning the Heisman Trophy. He’d much rather add a second national championship to his growing list of accomplishments.

Georgia hasn’t done too much look ahead when it comes to playing Ohio State, with Bennett noting that he had only gotten to watch a little bit of the Buckeyes on Thursday before he flew to New York on Friday.

Much of the early practices will focus on the Bulldogs, just as the off-week practices were.

The Bulldogs take on Ohio State on Dec. 31 in Atlanta. Georgia has already won twice in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year and will look to do so for a third time to end the 2022 calendar year.

“We’re still hungry and we’re excited,” Bennett said. “We’re playing Ohio State, and Georgia versus Ohio State doesn’t happen very much — I think maybe once in ‘92 or something. So, it’ll be fun.”

Stetson Bennett ready to get back to work for Georgia football

