Georgia offensive trend has shifted run-heavy with Stetson Bennett at quarterback

ATHENS — Georgia has the highest run call ratio in the SEC over the past three games and the fifth-highest among Power 5 teams in the nation at 61.88 percent. That trend, however might soon shift if Coach Kirby Smart makes a quarterback change and goes back to preseason Heisman Trophy candidate JT Daniels.

Part of the recent for the run-heavy numbers has to do with Stetson Bennett being under center with Daniels sidelined as a result of a strained late injury. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have played the part of a ground-and-pound team that utilizes the sort of play-action offense Smart was known for his first five seasons. “The Georgia offense, they don’t have to be fantastic, they just have to be solid,” SEC legend Steve Spurrier said. “They don’t need to throw over 20 or 25 passes a game … that’s their style, and they’re going to be tough to beat.” Fact is, the Georgia offense has averaged less than 18 passes since Daniels has been sidelined by a strained lat injury. Still, the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are an overwhelming favorite (37 points) over Missouri in the upcoming noon game on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Smart has talked about being “elite” on defense throughout the season, and his Bulldogs certainly measure up there, No. 1 in scoring defense, No. 2 in total defense, No. 2 in pass defense and No. 2 in rushing defense.

Offensively, however, UGA looks more like a middle-of-the-pack program in the SEC. The Bulldogs are 51st in total offense (9th SEC), 38th in rushing (6th SEC), 73rd in passing (9th SEC) and 14th in scoring (3rd SEC). Some might suggest the Bulldogs’ low pass ratio has to do with building big leads. There’s some truth to that, but it’s worth nothing Georgia has been slow out of the gate offensively in each of the past two games. The Bulldogs held a tenuous 14-7 halftime lead against Kentucky in their most recent home game. Georgia was struggling throughout most of the first half against Florida, leading 3-0 at the 2 1/2-minute mark before the defense triggered a 21-0 burst with three turnovers, including a Pick-6. Defenses have bracketed UGA’s inside receivers to force the diminutive Bennett to throw deep or out to the perimeter, challenging his field vision and arm strength.

The strategy has essentially taken away the Georgia receivers the past two games: • Receivers: 8 catches, 124 yards • Tight ends: 11 catches, 237 yards • Backs 5 catches, 50 yards Smart told ESPN that part of what helped the Bulldogs’ No. 1-ranked defense is that “we’re fortunate that we’ve had a ball-control offense to play behind on defense.” But on Monday, Smart attempted to clear that up, essentially explaining how the offense has had to be modified to accommodate Bennett and a relatively thin receiver corps.

“In today’s day and age, there is no such thing as three yards and a cloud of dust unless you’re playing one of the service academies,” Smart said. “You’re trying to score. You’re trying to be explosive. It’s a lot more important to us to be explosive than to just be three or four yards. “There have been some games that we have had to play a little bit defensive because of a defense that somebody plays, or maybe our personnel wasn’t the same because we only had four wideouts that were effective for a game,” he said. “We’ve had different mentalities; we win with whatever it is that we have to do to win that game, whatever it calls for.” While Missouri wouldn’t seem to pose much of a challenge, the Tennessee offense could in two weeks when Georgia plays up in Knoxville. The Vols’ offense has come to life, albeit, it has not seen a defense anything like what Smart has built at Georgia. The Bulldogs’ offense could look very different by then, as Smart has said Daniels has made progress and could have played if needed against the Gators last Saturday. The Georgia offense has taken on more of the Pro Style look Todd Monken was hired to run with Daniels under center, averaging 31 pass attempts in the three games he started this season (Clemson, South Carolina, Vanderbilt.

Daniels in his two SEC starts was a combined 32-of-41 (78 percent) passing for 432 yards with 5 TDs and 1 interception. Bennett has played in all six SEC games, and his combined stats are 57-of-89 passing for 869 yards with 7 TDs and 3 interceptions. Bennett’s mobility has led to 12 carries for 111 yards over the past three games, but he has also been sacked in each of those contests, totaling 3 negative plays for -23 yards. “Mobility in a quarterback is critical; it’s not that JT’s immobile, it’s just that Stetson is very mobile,” Smart said. “Stetson is able to make some plays with his feet.” But, Smart said leading up to the Florida game, decision-making is the top attribute he wants at the quarterback position. “As long as you do not sacrifice decision-making and accuracy, which are the two greatest components of a quarterback, then yes, I want a runner,” Smart said. “For every ounce of decision-making and accuracy that I lose, I am willing to give up some running ability.”

