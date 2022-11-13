Stetson Bennett shows the value of experince for Georgia football: ‘He sees it’'

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
45
Final
19
Mississippi State
  • Boise State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    3
    Arizona
    34
    Final
    (9) UCLA
    28
    Utah State
    41
    Final
    Hawai'i
    34
  • Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Ball State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Miami (OH)
    Thurs, 11/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Northern Illinois
  • Western Michigan
    Thurs, 11/17 on ESPNU @1:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
    SMU
    Fri, 11/18 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    (16) Tulane
    South Florida
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    Tulsa
    San Diego State
    Sat, 11/19 on Fox Sports 1 @2:45 AM ET
    New Mexico
  • East Carolina
    25
    Final
    Cincinnati
    27
    Colorado
    17
    Final
    (8) USC
    55
    Fresno State
    37
    Final
    UNLV
    30
    (20) Notre Dame
    35
    Final
    Navy
    32
  • SMU
    41
    Final
    South Florida
    23
    Missouri
    24
    Final
    (5) Tennessee
    66
    Oklahoma
    20
    Final
    West Virginia
    23
    Indiana
    14
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    56
  • Virginia Tech
    7
    Final
    Duke
    24
    Purdue
    31
    Final
    (21) Illinois
    24
    Vanderbilt
    24
    Final
    Kentucky
    21
    Rutgers
    21
    Final
    Michigan State
    27
  • (7) LSU
    13
    Final
    Arkansas
    10
    (19) Liberty
    33
    Final
    UConn
    36
    Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    Virginia
    7
    Louisiana-Monroe
    31
    Final
    Georgia State
    28
  • Lamar
    14
    Final
    New Mexico State
    51
    Rice
    10
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    45
    Temple
    36
    Final
    Houston
    43
    UMass
    33
    Final
    Arkansas State
    35
  • Louisiana Tech
    7
    Final
    UTSA
    51
    Army
    9
    Final
    Troy
    10
    North Texas
    21
    Final
    UAB
    41
    Nebraska
    3
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    34
  • Arizona State
    18
    Final
    Washington State
    28
    Miami (FL)
    35
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    14
    Wisconsin
    10
    Final
    Iowa
    24
    Iowa State
    14
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    20
  • Charlotte
    14
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    24
    (10) Alabama
    30
    Final
    (11) Ole Miss
    24
    New Mexico
    3
    Final
    Air Force
    35
    Louisville
    16
    Final
    (12) Clemson
    31
  • Maryland
    0
    Final
    (14) Penn State
    30
    Appalachian State
    21
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    Northwestern
    3
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
    (22) UCF
    38
    Final
    (16) Tulane
    31
  • Boston College
    21
    Final
    (17) North Carolina State
    20
    South Carolina
    6
    Final
    Florida
    38
    Texas State
    21
    Final
    South Alabama
    38
    (24) Washington
    37
    Final
    (6) Oregon
    34
  • Kansas
    28
    Final
    Texas Tech
    43
    Wyoming
    14
    Final
    Colorado State
    13
    (23) Kansas State
    31
    Final
    Baylor
    3
    Florida Atlantic
    52
    Final
    Florida International
    7
  • Texas A&M
    10
    Final
    Auburn
    13
    (4) TCU
    17
    Final
    (18) Texas
    10
    Southern Miss
    23
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    26
    (15) North Carolina
    36
    Final
    Wake Forest
    34
  • (25) Florida State
    38
    Final
    Syracuse
    3
    California
    10
    Final
    Oregon State
    38
    Stanford
    7
    Final
    (13) Utah
    42
    San Jose State
    27
    Final
    San Diego State
    43
  • Boise State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    3
    Arizona
    34
    Final
    (9) UCLA
    28
    Utah State
    41
    Final
    Hawai'i
    34
  • Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Ball State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Miami (OH)
    Thurs, 11/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Northern Illinois

Stetson Bennett shows the value of experince for Georgia football: ‘He sees it’'

Georgia football-Stetson Bennett-Mississippi State
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates throwing a 2-yard touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Starkville, Mississippi. Bennett had four total touchdowns in the game, three throwing and one running. Georgia won 45-19. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

opiningSTARKVILLE, Miss. — Stetson Bennett is no stranger to playing football in the state of Mississippi. While Georgia had not visited Starkville since the 2010 season, Bennett spent a year playing at Jones College in Ellesville, Miss., about two hours south of Davis Wade Stadium.

One of Mississippi State’s ball boys was actually one of Bennett’s friend at Jones College, where Bennett spent the 2018 season.

Since he left Mississippi, Bennett has racked up a lifetime of football experience. He became a starting quarterback for Georgia, only to get benched for JT Daniels in 2020, ironically against Mississippi State. Then in 2021, he re-emerged and led Georgia to its first national championship since 1980.

On Saturday, Bennett again played well for Georgia. It was far from perfect, as he was unhappy with both of his interceptions when speaking to reporters after the 45-19 win over Mississippi State.

But Bennett racked up four total touchdowns in the win, which clinched the SEC East for the Bulldogs.

“Stetson understands our offense, and he put us in some really good situations,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He made some really good throws. He did have a couple picks, a couple poor decisions he got away with that weren’t [picks]. But he made some good throws. The protection needs to be changed, and he got the ball to Ladd, which was really elite down there — the throw to Ladd on the 1 was big. But we’re doing some good things offensively — we’ve just got to be more consistent.”

Bennett finished with 289 passing yards on 37 passing attempts. He threw for three touchdowns — a season-high — but his most impressive play came with his legs. Just before halftime, Bennett snatched the ankles of Mississippi State defender Collin Duncan on his way to the end zone.

It marks the seventh time this season that Bennett has found the end zone using his legs. That’s tied for the most rushing touchdowns on this Georgia team.

On Saturday, West Virginia elected to bench Daniels during its come-from-behind win over Oklahoma. Bennett meanwhile led Georgia to 45 points in a road win over Mississippi State.

Bennett has come a long since he last played in Mississippi. He had a number of former Jones County pals to see after the game, as many made the trip to Starkville. Those long-time supporters got to see Bennett shine once again, leading Georgia to another SEC East title.

“It’s about understanding what each and every play is trying to accomplish and then accomplishing that,” Bennett said. “I think we did a good job of that.”

Stetson Bennett recaps Georgia football win over Mississippi State

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextMike Leach: Mississippi State a few big plays away from upsetting …
Leave a Comment