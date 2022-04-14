SEC Network host: What if Georgia QB Stetson Bennett gets outplayed on G-Day?

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says spring football is all about competition, and that led SEC Network host Paul Finebaum to consider an interesting scenario. “I’m really curious about the quarterback situation,” Finebaum said on WJOX’s McElroy & Cubelic Show, explaining why Georgia’s G-Day is the most interesting of the spring games to him this weekend.

Of course Bennett is coming back, no quit in former walk-on RELATED: Stetson Bennett: things easier finally being No. 1 QB Smart said last week Bennett was playing his best football, but to Finebaum's point, Bennett has not fared well in the few game situations where he's attempted to come from behind in the second half of games. Bennett wasn't able to rally the Bulldogs in losses to Alabama and Florida in 2020, and the SEC Championship Game turned disastrous in the second half when Georgia was forced to pass. The Georgia defense is expected to remain among the best, even after seeing heavy attrition. But most everyone agrees Bennett and the offense will be asked to do much more than was necessary in 2021 when UGA led the nation in scoring defense.

That might be why Finebaum has his doubts in Bennett, a quarterback who had no other Power 5 scholarship offers coming out of high school or junior college. “(Bennett) had the storybook ending, he decided he wanted to come back,” Finebaum said, “and I have my doubts whether this will be a vintage season for him just because of a number of circumstances.” Other circumstances could be the rapid improvement of Beck and Vandagriff, who were both highly recruited players and possess great skills. Indeed, had Beck stuck with his commitment at Alabama, Bryce Young would not have had interest in the Tide — per the Heisman Trophy winner’s father — and Beck could be the Tide’s current starting quarterback. Vandagriff, similar to Beck, could be the starter at Oklahoma had he not flipped to attend Georgia. Smart has said throughout spring drills he has been pleased with the progress Beck and Vandagriff have made.

But could either one be good enough to play ahead of Bennett, with all of the experience the 24-year-old, sixth-year quarterback brings back after playing the past two seasons? Spring football is about competition, but it’s hard to imagine any immediate impact should Bennett get outplayed on G-Day. As Smart said earlier this spring, Georgia has been very loyal to Bennett. “I know that there will be a lot of blowback,” Finebaum said, " but I continue to worry for Stetson Bennett.”

