Stetson Bennett shares how ‘Stequavius Bennett’ came to life and why he’s probably done getting fades
NEW YORK — Stetson Bennett knew pretty quickly his haircut had become a thing, like most things the Georgia quarterback seems to do in this day and age.
During fall camp, teammate Xavian Sorey asked Bennett to let him give him a fade, a drastic change from his normally curly locks.
“So I let him, and was like, ‘Oh, I kind of wear this well.’ I had a necklace with it too,” Bennett said. “I’m sure my grandaddy is rolling over in his grave.”
Teammates quickly agreed, with defensive lineman Warren Brinson dubbing the Georgia quarterback Stequavious Bennett.
From there, a legend was born.
The Georgia quarterback first allowed the haircut because he thought no one would see him, with Georgia locked in an intense month of August practices. There were no classes to attend and practices were so grueling that there was little energy to go out and be social.
But Bennett then got the fade haircut again prior to Georgia’s game against Oregon. He came out and threw for 364 yards and two touchdowns, as the Bulldogs demolished Oregon.
“Then played well against Oregon, and then it seemed to be, when I didn’t have it I started playing bad and when I did have it I played pretty good,” Bennett said. “So I started doing it for the big games.”
The next big game that rose to the level of the Stequavious fade came against Tennessee. Bennett torched the Volunteers, passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-13 win over the then No. 1 ranked Volunteers. Most of the damage came in the first half, as Bennett attempted just four passes in the final 30 minutes of the game.
While many might not be happy with the fact that Bennett is in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist, outplaying Hooker head-to-head absolutely played a part in Bennett earning an invite.
On the season, Bennett is 5-0 in games against teams that finished the season ranked in the top 25. Of his 27 total touchdowns, 17 of them came in those five games. He was often at his best when his team was playing the best.
Though the Georgia quarterback didn’t close the door on getting one last cut right before Saturday’s night trophy ceremony.
“Thank goodness that’s out of the way. But no, I thought it was cool,” Bennett said. “I always thought it was cool and the dudes loved it. So I might, who knows?”
Stetson Bennett shares the origin story of Stequavious Bennett
