WATCH: Georgia football sends a clear message with its summer workouts

As the Bulldogs were grinding away with summer workouts, Logue had a message out there for those who might be listening. The Georgia Football Twitter account gladly shared what Logue had to say on Thursday.

Zion Logue is one of the respected leaders on Georgia’s team. When he speaks, teammates usually listen.

Quarterback Carson Beck, the favorite to be Georgia’s starting quarterback in 2023, was looking forward to those key throwing sessions when speaking with reporters after spring practice.

“Certain days whenever we have off or don’t have like a 7-on-7 or like scheduled meetings, we’ll come in, we’ll come throw by ourselves with no coaches,” Beck said. “And that’s really where we can attack, like, three or four different routes each time that we go out there and throw and just try to perfect the little things, the little intricacies kind of like I said earlier.”

Georgia opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against UT-Martin. The Bulldogs will continue with summer workouts through June and July before moving into fall camp starting in early August.

The month of August is usually the most trying for players and these summer workouts will no doubt help prepare the team for the upcoming season ahead.

