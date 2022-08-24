Tate Ratledge finds joy once again as he pushes to start for Georgia football offensive line

Tate Ratledge made it clear on Tuesday afternoon. When speaking with reporters, the offensive lineman confidently announced his mullet would be here to stay for the foreseeable future. “In high school, I wasn’t allowed to have long hair. Private school, couldn’t touch the collar,” Ratledge, of the Darlington School in Rome, Ga., said. “Then I get to college and I was like, ‘I’m going to do something with this.’ It had like a six month awkward phase, but here it is now. I see it as I’m too far into it to cut it now.”

Ratledge didn’t go into the gory details of the injury, just that he was glad the adrenaline that came from the start was helping him process the pain. The redshirt sophomore offensive lineman had Lisfranc surgery to repair the broken foot. He spent 10 weeks on a knee scooter, rolling himself up and down the sidelines while he watched his teammates embark on a championship season. “It’s frustrating for sure. Kind of took it as a growing experience though,” Ratledge said. “At first it kind of messed with me a little bit, but you live and you learn. So, I think overall it ended up being a good thing for me. Got my head in the right spot, and I think it really put things in perspective for me — don’t take things for granted.” Ratledge now finds himself in a near-identical situation to last year. Once again, he is battling for the starting spot at right guard. When he’s been able to practice and play, he’s been Georgia’s best option. He’s regained a lot of the confidence he had prior to the injury in the foot. But availability has been an issue once again. He’s been battling a turf toe injury that kept him out of the team’s first scrimmage. He was able to play this past scrimmage and seems to be progressing. If he’s healthy enough to play, he’s very likely going to be Georgia’s starting right guard against Oregon. Despite being in his third year in the program, Ratledge still needs the reps. He needs to see live pass rushers coming after him and knowing how to handle a twist or combo block. Consider he played just one drive last season and redshirted the year before.

Like his mullet was, Ratledge finds himself in an awkward phase. “He has all of the attributes you want, he just has to get himself back going again,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “I don’t care how much you are in meetings, I don’t care how much you are watching, you are not actually executing. If you shoot a rifle, you can’t watch people shoot the gun, you have to actually shoot it. He has to get out there and doing. So getting him out there helps that.” Ratledge is back up to the playing weight he was from last season, though he will be rocking the No. 69 jersey after Jamaree Salyer moved onto the NFL draft. Between his personality and his story, Ratledge is an easy player to root for. If he’s healthy this fall, it should make just about everyone on the Georgia offensive line happy. For the Bulldogs to be the best versions of themselves, Georgia needs Ratledge at his best. It will be a process for Ratledge to get there. Just as it was for him to recover from his initial injury. But Ratledge has a new perspective on football after the 2021 season. One that should make the upcoming season very fun for the mullet man.

