Initial College Football Playoff rankings should only add intrigue to Georgia football-Tennessee game

The first set of rankings drop on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Georgia is the No. 1 team in both the AP and Coaches Poll. But if the national media is to be believed, it will be the Volunteers who hold the No. 1 spot.

As if the Georgia football-Tennessee game wasn’t big enough, the initial College Football Playoff rankings are likely to add another layer to Saturday’s matchup.

“If schedule strength is the top priority, Tennessee could be No. 1 and just about everyone else will get dinged for it -- even Georgia,” ESPN’s Heather Dinich said.” Aside from Oregon, Georgia’s FBS opponents are a combined 22-26, with only South Carolina (5-3) above .500. (Counterpoint: But the Dawgs look so good!) Nobody has a better win than the Vols, who beat Alabama and are No. 1 in the country in ESPN’s strength of record metric, which says the average top-25 team would have just an 8% chance of achieving the same 8-0 record against Tennessee’s schedule.”

Related: College GameDay announces it will be in Athens for massive Georgia football-Tennessee clash

The Volunteers are coming off a 44-6 win over Kentucky this past weekend, winning in dominating fashion. Georgia meanwhile beat Florida 42-20. Tennessee took down Florida earlier this season, but by a 38-33 margin.

Georgia and Tennessee are two of the final six unbeaten teams in college football. The other four are Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson and TCU.

While Georgia did lose Nolan Smith for the foreseeable future, Georgia is getting defensive tackle Jalen Carter back at the right time. With his disruptive ability, Carter adds an extra dimension to a Georgia defense set to take an elite Tennessee offense.

“He didn’t get a huge run against Florida on Saturday, but he was out there, mostly in passing situations, and Georgia recorded its best pressure rate (36%) since Week 3 against South Carolina,” ESPN’s Bill Connelly wrote. “As good as offenses like Tennessee’s are, a team’s best-laid plans go awry if the middle of its offensive line is getting caved in. If Carter rounds into form moving forward, Georgia’s disruption rates will climb quickly.”