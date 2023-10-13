ATHENS – DawgNation Invasion is back in 2023, this time floating through a sea of orange and white and along the Tennessee River.

Kirby Smart has imposed his will on Tennessee since arriving at Georgia in 2016. The head coach is 6-1 against the Volunteers and will ride a six-game win streak into Neyland later this season.

A lot has changed around and within Smart’s program since his first win against Tennessee in 2017. All of his wins against the Volunteers do have one major common factor: dominance. UGA has outscored Tennessee 234-77 over the last six games.

Here’s a look at the six best player performances during Kirby Smart’s six-year reign over Tennessee.

#6 D’Andre Swift, 2018 (12 rushes, 50 yards, 2 TD; 1 reception, 22 yards)

Georgia 38, Tennessee 12

Swift’s numbers are notable enough on paper, but the timeliness of his touchdowns is what makes his performance so memorable. The Bulldog offense had been sluggish for most of the first half with its only touchdown coming off a 31-yard fumble recovery.

Then Swift capped a 70-yard drive with his first touchdown from a yard out late in the second quarter. The Bulldogs took a comfortable 17-0 lead into halftime.

The Philadelphia native’s second score served as a knockout punch. The Volunteers had cut Georgia’s lead to 24-12 in the fourth quarter before Swift slammed the door with a 14-yard score. Swift dodged several Tennessee defenders at the line of scrimmage and ran through several more at the goal line.

#5 Monty Rice, 2020 (8 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR, TD)

Georgia 44, Tennessee 21

Rice spearheaded a Georgia defensive front that suffocated Tennessee’s run game. The Volunteers, fresh off 232 rushing yards against Missouri, were held to minus-1 yards on 27 carries.

Rice led the team in tackles and underscored his performance with a strip-sack scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter.

“We play as a team,” Rice said of his defense after the win. “We’ve got a guy here, we’ve got a guy here, we’ve got a guy here. We’ve just got a bunch of different guys that are really good football players.”

#4 Jake Fromm, 2019 (24/29, 288 yards, 2 TD; 1 rush, 5 yards)

Georgia 43, Tennessee 14

Fromm responded to concerns of a hangover from Georgia’s home win over Notre Dame with one of the sharpest games of his career. Fromm’s 82.8 percent completion percentage was one of the top five highest in his time at UGA.

“Trying to do the math in my head, hopefully that’s over 80 percent,” Fromm said. “You can always look at the film and wish we did a little better, as far as discipline goes, but right now I’m feeling pretty good about it.”

The quarterback led the Bulldog offense all day, but his two-minute drill prowess gave Georgia the momentum it needed to silence Neyland Stadium. Fromm threw both of his touchdowns in the last two minutes of the first half to take a 26-14 lead into the locker rooms.

Georgia scored 17 unanswered points in the second half for Smart’s second blowout win in Knoxville.

#3 James Cook, 2021 (10 rushes, 104 yards, 2 TD; 3 receptions, 43 yards, 1 TD)

Georgia 41, Tennessee 17

Cook flexed his dual-threat abilities and matched his career-high of 104 yards rushing in the win. The Miami product scored Georgia’s first touchdown on a 39-yard run. He scored again on a 23-yard catch with just 37 seconds left in the first half.

Cook also slammed the door on Tennessee in the fourth quarter with his third and final touchdown. The running back’s 5-yard score took a 34-10 lead, as checkerboarded fans rained boos and filed out of Neyland Stadium.

“James, man, you talk about a guy who wills himself to win. I mean this guy wants to win bad,” Smart said after the win. “The guy makes plays and he’s getting better as the season progresses. I’m really proud of what James has done for James but I’m even more proud of what James has done for this team.”

Cook joined Nick Chubb, Todd Gurley and Sony Michel as the only Georgia running backs with 100-plus yards, 2 rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in a game in the last 20 years.

#2 Nick Chubb, 2017 (16 rushes, 109 yards)

Georgia 41, Tennessee 0

Nick Chubb’s dominance in Neyland Stadium was triumphant in more ways than one. Yes, the Bulldogs shut out Tennessee for the first time since 1981. And yes, it was the first win over Tennessee of the Kirby Smart era, kickstarting the six-game win streak Georgia boasts in 2023.

Chubb’s performance was individually triumphant, though, as he was back in Knoxville for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2015. Chubb worked back to the elite version of himself before the injury and returned to Neyland Stadium hunting one more chance to run wild on the Volunteers.

The senior running back was a workhorse, leading the team in all-purpose yards for what became a signature win in the early years of Smart’s tenure.

“His message to the team was just, ‘Hey man, this game means something to me. It’s important to me,’” Smart said. “I think that wore on the team because the team wants to do well for Nick.”

#1 Stetson Bennett, 2022 (17/25, 257 yards, 2 TD; 1 rush, 13 yards, 1 TD)

Georgia 27, Tennessee 13

Bennett was not the main topic of discussion as top-ranked Tennessee rolled into Athens for one of Sanford Stadium’s most historic matchups. After all, Tennessee’s then-Heisman Trophy candidate, quarterback Hendon Hooker, was tearing through SEC defenses on a weekly basis on a fast track to New York City.

Then Bennett took over. The quarterback’s 13-yard rushing touchdown, followed by the heralded ‘Call Me’ celebration, was a taste of the day ahead. Bennett’s three-touchdown first half helped Georgia assert dominance with a 21-6 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs skated to a 27-13 victory from there, taking the top spot in the SEC and the No. 1 ranking in the country. Bennett went on to be Georgia’s first Heisman finalist in 30 years.

“He’s a winner,” Smart said of Bennett. “I mean, let’s be honest. The guy wins. The guy knows how to play the game.

“He’s stubborn as hell sometimes, but he’s a competitor.”

Georgia will aim for its fourth-straight win at Tennessee on Nov. 18 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

