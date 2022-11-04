Georgia football-Tennessee game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 10 game (Nov. 5, 2022)
Georgia football takes on Tennessee in a Week 10 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 5. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, how to stream the game online and odds for the Week 10 game.
Georgia is the No. 3 team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, with Tennessee sitting at No. 1. Georgia and Tennessee are the last two unbeaten SEC teams.
Georgia football-Tennessee game time for Week 10 game
The Georgia football-Tennessee game is set for a 3:37 p.m. ET start.
Georgia football-Tennessee TV channel for Week 10 game
The Georgia football-Tennessee game is set to air on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gray Danielson and Jenny Dell will broadcast the game
How to stream Georgia football-Tennessee Week 10 game online
You can watch the game via the CBS Sports App. Click here for the link to game.
Georgia football-Tennessee odds for Week 10 game
Georgia football is an 8-point favorite over Tennessee according to MyBookie, the slimmest margin for the Bulldogs entering a game this season. The Bulldogs are 4-4 on the year against the spread. The over/under for the game is 66 points.
What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Tennessee before the Week 10 game
On the expectation of the outside linebackers going against Tennessee’s offense:
“Tennessee is not necessarily a pass-happy offense. I don’t know if y’all have watched them, but they run the ball really well. I think you could say that statistically they have explosive passes. They are a running team that chunks it deep. They do a really good job with explosive pass plays. They commit to the run. There is a toughness there. Their backs run really tough. That is the next man up. Those guys have to play. They practice every day just like Nolan (Smith) does. They have to have an opportunity to go play. This is the next man up. The twos practice every day. Our threes practice every day. Our scouts practice every day. Those are the guys that will have to go play.”
On what allows Tennessee to start fast:
“They go really fast. They get a lot of at-bats in terms of possessions, and they do start fast. I think our team has done a really good job of growing and getting better throughout this year. And each week, including the off-week, it’s, like, I see marked improvement. I really want to continue to do that. We’re trending in the right direction in terms of getting better both offensively and defensively.”
On if you have to prepare for Tennessee’s offense during the summer and offseason”
“Yeah, we worked on them in the offseason, but we work on a lot of opponents in the offseason. We worked on them in the bye week, but we worked on two or three opponents in the bye week. It is a challenge to get ready for because -- they’ll be the first to tell you, they don’t watch all of your tape because they -- some of it they use, some of it they don’t. They have some traditional formations and traditional plays. But a lot of theirs is very different. It’s very unique and they have a plan of attack based on how you’re going to play them. It’s not like they haven’t seen -- you’re not going to trick them. You’re not going to show them something they haven’t seen. You got to do what you do better than they do. And they’re really good at what they do.”
Georgia football injury report for Week 10 game against Tennessee
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Amarius Mims (knee, questionable)
- Kendall Milton (Quad, questionable)
- Jalen Carter (ankle, probable)
- Smael Mondon (ankle, probable)
- Xavier Truss (toe, probable)
