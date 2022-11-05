Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football-Tennessee instant observations as Bulldogs make statement about who is the No. 1 team in college football

Georgia football-Tennessee-instant observations-2022
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) celebrates his 5-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers in a NCAA football game, at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

There should be absolutely no doubt about who the No. 1 team in the country is after what the Georgia Bulldogs did on Saturday.

Georgia emphatically outplayed Tennessee on offense, defense and special teams, besting the Volunteers 27-13. Georgia moves to 9-0 on the season and 6-0 in SEC play. A win against Mississippi State next week would punch Georgia’s ticket to the SEC championship game.

UGA News

NextGeorgia dominates first half 24-6, Josh Heupel plans for Tennessee to …
Leave a Comment