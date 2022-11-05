Georgia football-Tennessee instant observations as Bulldogs make statement about who is the No. 1 team in college football
There should be absolutely no doubt about who the No. 1 team in the country is after what the Georgia Bulldogs did on Saturday.
Georgia emphatically outplayed Tennessee on offense, defense and special teams, besting the Volunteers 27-13. Georgia moves to 9-0 on the season and 6-0 in SEC play. A win against Mississippi State next week would punch Georgia’s ticket to the SEC championship game.
