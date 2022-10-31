Georgia football-Tennessee live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 10 game

Georgia and Tennessee are the final two unbeaten teams in the SEC. This will be the first time the No. 1 and No. 2 teams meet in Sanford Stadium.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 10 college football game. Below, you can find live updates, injury news and other notes for the Week 10 game.

11:30 a.m. update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart will meet with reporters at 12 p.m. ET. Warren McClendon and Zion Logue will also speak to reporters on Monday.

The biggest game of the college football season will take place this Saturday in Sanford Stadium with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs hosting the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers.

Both teams enter the game with 8-0 records. Georgia is coming off a 42-20 win over rival Florida, while Tennessee blasted Kentucky, 44-6.

The winner of this game not only controls the SEC East but will add a major win to their potential College Football Playoff resume. Both teams already have marquee wins, with Georgia beating No. 8 Oregon and Tennessee getting past No. 6 Alabama.

The Volunteers have one of the top offenses in the country, with quarterback Hendon Hooker leading the way. But slowing the Tennessee passing attack, which ranks first in the SEC, isn’t all that is needed to slow down Tennessee.

“They run the ball really well — which is why they throw the ball outside because everybody’s got people inside,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They have a perfect storm: they’ve got really fast, elite wideouts, a quarterback with a really strong arm.”