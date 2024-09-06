The Georgia football team takes on Tennessee Tech in a Week 2 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 7. Below you can find information on the game, TV channel, odds, as well as how to watch the game online.

Georgia is 1-0 on the season after beating Clemson 34-3 to start the season. This will be Georgia’s first home game of the 2024 season.

Georgia football-Tennessee Tech game time for Week 2 game

The Georgia football-Tennessee Tech game is set for a 2 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Tennessee Tech TV channel for Week 2 game

The Georgia football-Tennessee Tech game will be broadcast on SEC Network+/ESPN+ Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman and Ashley Stroehlein will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Tennessee Tech how to watch online, stream Week 2 game

You can watch the Georgia football-Tennessee Tech game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. If you have access to SEC Network, you have access to SEC Network+.

Below is a video on how to stream the game.

Georgia football-Tennessee Tech odds, spread for Week 2 game

Georgia football is a 52.5-point favorite against the Tigers. Georgia is 1-0 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Tennessee Tech

On scheduling Tennessee Tech...

“Not the slightest clue. I can’t give you good input. I mean, the schedule I have now, as far as I know, I inherited it. If I didn’t inherit it and I’m lying to you, I don’t know. I didn’t go down the schedule and say, oh, let’s go play Tennessee Tech over Georgia Southern or Mercer. I mean, I don’t know. That’s probably a better question for Josh Brooks.”

On Tennessee Tech taking the check…

“Does he still want the check? He said he absolutely did. He said there’s no other way really for them to do it than that. That’s my point. Everybody can put me in a pigeonhole of, well, Kirby believes in these games. Kirby doesn’t believe in these games. I believe in the sport of football. If you told me that the sport of football is going to lose programs because they can’t sustain without the financial help, then I want to support that. I also want the financial support of our fan base. If you told them they’d rather us play Clemson, Notre Dame, every week play somebody. I respect that too. I enjoy that. I coached in the NFL. I’ve been around those kind of leagues.

“I’m sensitive to both of those things. I just think that if we’re going to lose football at a lower level, for financial reasons, I’d rather try to sustain those programs and keep them up.”

Georgia football injury report for Week 2 game against Tennessee Tech