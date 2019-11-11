Georgia football-Texas A&M game time, TV network announced for Week 13 contest

Georgia football-Texas A&M-game time-tv network- week 13
Jake Fromm will look to lead Georgia to a week 13 win over Texas A&M
@Kconnorriley
Posted

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1) and Texas A&M Aggies (6-3, 3-2) will meet as SEC foes for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 23. And a game time for the contest has been announced.

The Bulldogs and Aggies will air on CBS. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. ET. This game will also double as senior day, as it’s Georgia’s final home game of the season.

Georgia could have the SEC East clinched by the time it plays Texas A&M. The Bulldogs only need a win against Auburn or a loss by Florida to win the division for a third consecutive year. It would be the first time since the league split into divisions that Georgia has accomplished that milestone.

Georgia’s final game of the regular season will be a trip to Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Georgia’s game against Auburn this week is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. Texas A&M plays South Carolina.

Georgia football-Texas A&amp;M game time, TV network for Week 13 game

Game time: 3:30 p.m.

TV Network: CBS

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

NextGeorgia defense tops SEC in every major category, leads nation in...
Leave a Comment