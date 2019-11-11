Georgia football-Texas A&M game time, TV network announced for Week 13 contest

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1) and Texas A&M Aggies (6-3, 3-2) will meet as SEC foes for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 23. And a game time for the contest has been announced.

The Bulldogs and Aggies will air on CBS. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. ET. This game will also double as senior day, as it’s Georgia’s final home game of the season.