DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, live streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion. 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we discuss the Bulldog we think will have the biggest impact this week against Florida.

DawgNation continues this season with the “Cover 4” concept. It is now a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out quicker than a group of elite Bulldog recruits can fill up the back of a truck bed.

The latest “Cover 4” question is:

Which Bulldog will have the biggest impact on the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday?

Brandon Adams: (Insert wide receiver here)

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “UGA beat Florida last year, in part, because of a hero performance from wide receiver Lawrence Cager. The Bulldogs might need a repeat of that effort to win this year. Pickens’ health is in doubt and he’s not expected now to have made the trip, but it needs to be someone.”

RELATED: Georgia sophomore George Pickens expected to miss the Florida game

Mike Griffith: The Quarterback

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “Whoever is under center for Georgia, and all indications are that it will be Stetson Bennett, determines the identity of the Bulldogs offense. Each of the 3 options has its limitations and strengths. The game flow will likely decide who finishes the game. “

Connor Riley: Stetson Bennett IV

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: If he doesn’t turn the ball over, Georgia’s chances improve. If he does, it becomes harder to find a path to victory .”

Jeff Sentell: Azeez Ojulari

The Intel here: “No need to overcook the meatloaf with this one. Ojulari leads the SEC in sacks. Georgia leads all SEC teams in sacks. The harder Ojulari and the Georgia D makes it for Florida’s Kyle Trask to set his feet and fire darts, the more likely it will be that Georgia makes it four in a row against Florida.”

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is now available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Check out this week’s edition of “Cover 4 Live” on the DawgNation social media platforms:

The 2020 “Cover 4” editions of late: