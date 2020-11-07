DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, live streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion. 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we discuss one Florida player that will be the toughest to deal with today in Jacksonville.

DawgNation continues this season with the “Cover 4” concept. It is now a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out quicker than a group of elite Bulldog recruits can fill up the back of a truck bed.

The latest “Cover 4” question is:

Which Gator will have the biggest impact on the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday?

Brandon Adams: Kyle Pitts

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “It’s the easy answer, but not for the obvious reason. Kirby Smart talked after the Alabama game about how the Bulldogs’ attention on Jaylen Waddle opened up opportunities for other Alabama receivers. The same thing could be true with Pitts. If UGA watches him too closely, other Gators receivers could benefit.”

Mike Griffith: Kyle Trask

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “Alabama put 564 yards on the Georgia defense when it was at full strength. If Trask is accurate and poised, the plays can be made on UGA’s unit as even Jarrett Guarantano and Feleipe Franks showed . “

Connor Riley: Kadarius Toney

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “Kyle Pitts is the better player, but Georgia had far more problems with speedster Jaylen Waddle and Toney presents the same type of issues .”

Jeff Sentell: Kadarius Toney

The Intel here: “Georgia can’t let both Pitts and Toney get loose and move the chains (Pitts) or create explosives (Toney) if it wants to keep Florida’s pass game stunted, especially with Richard LeCounte III out for this game. Toney comes off his career-best game. He scored three of his six touchdowns in 2020 last week against Mizzou.”

