Courtney Culbreath/SEC Media Portal
Remember Brenton Cox? He's on the Florida side this time against UGA.

Georgia football: The Florida player to really worry about is ….

Jeff Sentell

DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, live streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion. 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we discuss one Florida player that will be the toughest to deal with today in Jacksonville. 

DawgNation continues this season with the “Cover 4” concept. It is now a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out quicker than a group of elite Bulldog recruits can fill up the back of a truck bed.

The latest “Cover 4” question is:

Which Gator will have the biggest impact on the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday?   

Brandon Adams: Kyle Pitts

Georgia football-Kyle Pitts-Florida football
Kyle Pitts has seven touchdowns among his 22 catches for Florida this year. Georgia must try to contain him as best it can today in Jacksonville. (Courtney Culbreath/SEC Media Portal)

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “It’s the easy answer, but not for the obvious reason. Kirby Smart talked after the Alabama game about how the Bulldogs’ attention on Jaylen Waddle opened up opportunities for other Alabama receivers. The same thing could be true with Pitts. If UGA watches him too closely, other Gators receivers could benefit.”

RELATED: Georgia sophomore George Pickens expected to miss the Florida game 

Mike Griffith: Kyle Trask

Florida QB Kyle Trask played his senior year of high school football in 2015. He has thrown 18 touchdowns and just two picks so far in 2020. (John Raoux/Associated Press)

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “Alabama put 564 yards on the Georgia defense when it was at full strength. If Trask is accurate and poised, the plays can be made on UGA’s unit as even Jarrett Guarantano and Feleipe Franks showed.

Connor Riley: Kadarius Toney

Florida wideout Kadarius Toney has 22 catches for 297 yards and six touchdowns so far in 2020. He’ll be tough to deal with on Saturday. (Hannah White/SEC Media Portal)

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here“Kyle Pitts is the better player, but Georgia had far more problems with speedster Jaylen Waddle and Toney presents the same type of issues.”

Jeff Sentell: Kadarius Toney

Georgia football-Kadarius Toney-Florida football
Toney, a former 3-star recruit from South Alabama, played sparingly coming back from injury last year against Georgia. He had one rush attempt for zero yards. He scored three times last week against Mizzou. (Courtney Culbreath/SEC Media Portal)

The Intel here: “Georgia can’t let both Pitts and Toney get loose and move the chains (Pitts) or create explosives (Toney) if it wants to keep Florida’s pass game stunted, especially with Richard LeCounte III out for this game. Toney comes off his career-best game. He scored three of his six touchdowns in 2020 last week against Mizzou.”

