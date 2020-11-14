DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, live streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion. 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we discuss the one area the 2021 recruiting class has to get right.

DawgNation continues this season with the “Cover 4” concept. It is now a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out quicker than a group of elite Bulldog recruits can fill up the back of a truck bed.

The latest “Cover 4” question is:

What position needs the most restocking with elite players in the 2021 recruiting class?

Brandon Adams: Defensive line

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “UGA has a lot of defensive needs, but if Jordan Davis moves on to the NFL after the season, there will be a huge need for impact linemen, and there are never enough of those to go around in any recruiting cycle.”

Mike Griffith: Cornerback

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “Georgia has three future NFL corners rotating, and they will likely go pro after this season. The Bulldogs need immediate help at cornerback to go along with Jalen Kimber, as Kelee Ringo could project more as a safety or hybrid “star” if he continues to get bigger. It makes sense to see a JUCO signee at cornerback on the way and possibly even a transfer. ” (Editor’s note: Georgia has a commitment from the nation’s No. 1 JUCO CB.)”

Connor Riley: Quarterback

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “Quarterback is by far the biggest weakness for Georgia at this point in time. Fortunately, it has a commitment in 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff. But the Bulldogs so clearly need him to be great, potentially right away, if Georgia is to rejoin the elite programs in the country .”

Jeff Sentell: Quarterback

The Intel here: “The current state is odd. Especially with UGA signing a 5-star in 2016, a 5-star in 2017 (Scout.com), a 5-star in 2018, a 4-star in 2019 and a 4-star in 2020 and still struggle at the position . No team has brought in more talent and yet no team should be more frustrated by its lack of QB production. Mr. Vandagriff better become a bullseye at that position. Georgia certainly needs it.”

