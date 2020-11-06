Georgia football: The recruiting tale of the tape with Florida and Dan Mullen

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? The Intel brings that. This entry takes a look at how well Georgia has recruited over the last four cycles and compares that to Florida’s work on the trail under Dan Mullen. For this post, we are using the recruiting rankings from the 247Sports Composite unless otherwise specified. The polls and the prime CBS afternoon time slot will bill Saturday’s big game as No. 5 Georgia versus No. 8 Florida.

The recruiting trail would not say these teams are that close. The 247Sports Team Talent Composite produces a measure of the elite recruiting talent that schools retained on their rosters for the 2020 season. That matrix pegs this one as No. 1 Georgia versus No. 7 Florida. Take a look at how each roster is built. That 5-star number for Florida includes three transfers in OLB Brenton Cox (Georgia), RB Lorenzo Lingard (Miami) and WR Justin Shorter (Penn State) in order to field a few 5-star prospects on the field. Florida didn’t have a single 5-star on the field in the 2019 matchup until “portaling” those three young men and finally signing a true high school 5-star in talented DT Gervon Dexter in the 2020 class. While attempting to document big Georgia versus Florida battles on the recruiting trail over the last few years, a handful of names come to mind. There really haven’t been many true tooth-and-nail slugfests here. At least not as much as one might expect. There were very few Georgia or Florida absolutes here.

That research leads to this snapshot for the recruiting classes from 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Prospects who considered Florida and Georgia heavily and chose UGA: 4-star QB Carson Beck (2020); 4-star DT Warren Brinson (2020); 4-star S Lewis Cine (2019); 5-star QB Justin Fields (2018); 4-star CB Jalen Kimber (2020); 4-star WR Marcus Romsey-Jacksaint (2020); 4-star WR Arian Smith (2020); 4-star CB Tyrique Stevenson (2019); 4-star OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (2020); 5-star TE Darnell Washington (2020); Mark Webb Jr. (2017); 4-star CB Divaad Wilson (2018) How many of those athletes lived in Florida or played high school ball in Florida? 6 How many of those athletes lived in Georgia or played high school ball in Georgia? 2 4-star OL Josh Bruan (2020); 5-star DT Gervon Dexter (2020): 4-star CB Kaair Elam (2019); 4-star WR Xzavier Henderson (2020); 4-star TE Kyle Pitts (2018). How many of those athletes lived in Florida or played high school ball in Florida? 5

How many of those athletes lived in Florida or played high school ball in Georgia? 0 In short, it looks like the Bulldogs go down to Florida and hold their own on with players both schools want, including the rest of college football. Florida is not coming into Georgia and snatching up players that the Bulldogs rated highly on their board. At least not outside of the transfer portal. For the Bulldogs, it is an example here of roster retention. Or maybe an edge maintained by the fact that Georgia saw seven members of its program selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Florida also saw the NFL draft seven players off its team, including three in the first three rounds from its 2019 defense. How well have these two schools recruited over the last four cycles? Georgia has signed 81 blue-chip players (rated as 4-star recruits or higher since 2017. Florida has signed 54 of those blue-chip recruits. Another good indicator is to compare the way these teams have recruited over the last three cycles. Georgia’s blue-chip signees from 2018-2020: 62

Florida’s blue-chip signees from 2018-2020: 43

Players like that win these big SEC ballgames in November. The side that has more of those and those other elite blue-chip recruits should have the advantage. (DISCLAIMER: Coaching and development also matter here. We can’t rightfully tout these stats this week and not also mention that Georgia had an 81-18 edge in that blue-chip ration over Kentucky, including a 49-1 edge in the signing of top 150 players dating back to 2017.) 5 quick things for Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game Georgia holds a decided edge in the number of elite players Georgia’s recruiting classes have finished with an average ranking of 1.7 over those last four cycles. Florida has finished with an average ranking of 10.8. That has earned the Bulldogs an average ranking of 1.5 over the last four recruiting cycles in the SEC. The Gators have slotted in with an average recruiting finish of 5.0 in the conference since 2017. 2017 recruiting rankings: (national/SEC): Florida: No. 11/No.5 and Georgia No. 3/No. 2

2018 recruiting rankings: (national/SEC): Florida No. 14 /No. 4 and Georgia No. 1/No. 1

2019 recruiting rankings: (national/SEC: Florida: No. 9/No. 6 and Georgia No. 2 /No. 2

2020 recruiting rankings: (national/SEC): Florida No. 9/No.6 and Georgia No. 1/No. 1 That is not eye-opening, but the real wrinkle to be found was the amount of elite top 150 recruits each school has signed from 2017-2020. Overall top 150 signees (Georgia): 49

Overall top 150 signees (Florida): 18

Overall top 150 signees (offense): Georgia 25, Florida 8

Overall top 150 signees (defense): Georgia 24, Florida 10

