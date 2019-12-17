Two Bulldogs land in first round of Todd McShay’s new mock draft

As far as the draft goes, two Bulldogs did have their names in the first round of Todd McShay’s latest mock draft for ESPN . McShay had offensive tackle Andrew Thomas being taken with the No. 7 pick by the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans selecting D’Andre Swift with the No. 21 pick.

Now that the college football regular season is over, the NFL draft industrial complex has begun to churn once again. Players are letting their status be known for upcoming bowl games and declaring early for the 2020 NFL Draft.

McShay has both Swift and Thomas being the first players taken at their respective positions.

Thomas announced on Tuesday that he would be skipping the bowl game and entering the 2020 NFL Draft. Swift has not yet made an announcement on his plans for the game.

Swift rushed for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He’s run for 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and was named First Team All-SEC by the coaches. He’s also caught 73 passes in his Georgia career, displaying his versatility out of the backfield.

Thomas has been named to multiple All-American teams this year and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which goes to the SEC’s top blocker. Thomas has been a three-year starter in his time at Georgia, playing both left and right tackle in his time in Athens.

Thomas and Swift aren’t the only Bulldogs will have decisions to make regarding their NFL futures. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, quarterback Jake Fromm, safety Richard LeCounte and linebacker Monty Rice are all juniors who could possibly be drafted should they choose to enter the draft. LeCounte previously stated he will be playing in the Sugar Bowl.