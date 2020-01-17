Kirk Herbstreit, national media praise Georgia football addition of Todd Monken

And it’s safe to say the Bulldogs have done that with the addition of Todd Monken. DawgNation can confirm he is set to join the program, though the specific role is not yet identified.

After the 2019 season saw Georgia football finish 49th in the country in scoring offense, it was clear something had to change with the Georgia offense.

It seems that the addition of Monken makes it clear Smart is willing to tweak his offense. Georgia had James Coley serve as the play-caller this past year, and according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, Coley is expected to remain on the staff but in a new role.

Georgia also added Matt Luke to the staff this offseason, as he replaced Sam Pittman as the offensive line coach. That means the Bulldogs will have two former college head coaches on Smart’s staff next year, as Luke was the head coach at Ole Miss.

This is a massive recruiting weekend for the Bulldogs, as they have a number of elite 2021 recruiting prospects in town. The most high-profile name is 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff. Landing him, or fellow 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams, would go a long way to helping the long-term health of the Georgia quarterback room.

As for stats about the last two offenses, Monken has worked on, Tampa Bay led the NFL in passing in 2018, while former Georgia Bulldog Nick Chubb ranked second in the NFL in rushing last year for the Browns. Monken though did not call plays for Cleveland last year.

Georgia opens the 2020 season on Sept. 7 when Georgia takes on Virginia.

