Georgia OC Todd Monken gets moster 80-percent raise to $2 million

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken received a raise that will pay him $2 million a season effective April of 2022.
ATHENS — Georgia has boosted the salary of offensive coordinator Todd Monken to $2 million a year, as of April 21 according to a DawgNation open records request.

Monken’s raise represents an 80 percent increase. The third-year Bulldogs’ play caller had previously received a pay raise from the $1.1 million salary he signed for in 2020 in $1.25 million.

