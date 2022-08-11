Todd Monken praises Stetson Bennett, excited about future of Georgia football quarterback room

The Bulldogs cycled through three starting quarterbacks in his first season in Athens. In 2021, Georgia bounced between JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett before Georgia finally settled on the latter.

ATHENS — For all that Georgia has been on the offensive side of the ball under Todd Monken, stability at the quarterback position has been a rarity.

“Both of them were good players,” Monken said. “It was never where you thought just this much of the other. So, as we kept going along, we thought Stetson and the ability he gave us gave us a chance. It was a little bit different in terms of who we were going with. At some point I thought we can win it with either one of them at quarterback.”

Related: Todd Monken pushes back against the idea the Georgia football offense must carry the defense in 2022

Entering the 2022 season, Monken seems to have that elusive stability. Bennett is the unquestioned starter for the Bulldogs. He spoke as a team representative at SEC media days and there’s been a lot of talk about his improved leadership abilities.

The confidence that comes with that stems from this being the first offseason where Bennett was the clear starter for the program. The benefits of that trickle into other aspects of his game, something Monken has noticed in the early stages of fall practice.

“I think he is doing a much better job of in between his reps of carrying the message that we talk about and to make sure we are on the same page,” Bennett said. “I think that is the biggest thing. It is not him talking to receivers in terms of how we would do it. It is that we are all on the same page, carrying the message from our meeting room to on the field. That’s a sign of leadership — going over ‘how did you see it?’ ‘well, this is how I saw it, this is how we talk about, let’s get it right.’”

Bennett threw for 29 touchdowns in 12 starts last season. With all Georgia brings back on the offensive side of the ball, it’s easy to see statistical improvement for the Bulldogs this season.