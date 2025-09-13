KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With Georgia making its first road trip of the season, the Bulldogs have their first travel roster of the year.

Due to SEC rules, Georgia is only able to bring 75 players with them on the road.

Georgia football travel roster

Quarterback (3): Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi, Ryan Montgomery

Running back (7): Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips Jr., Josh McCray, Cash Jones, Bo Walker, Micah Bell

Wide receiver (9): Zachariah Branch, Colbie Young, Noah Thomas, Talyn Taylor, Sacovie White-Helton, CJ Wiley, Cole Speer

Tight end (4): Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell, Elyiss Williams

Offensive line (13): Micah Morris, Earnest Greene, Drew Bobo, Monroe Freeling, Juan Gaston, Daniel Calhoun, Bo Hughley, Jamal Meriweather, Michael Uini, Jah Jackson, Dontrell Glover, Malachi Tolliver, Cortez Smith

Defensive line (10): Christen Miller, Jordan Hall, Xzavier McLeod, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Elijah Griffin, JJ Hanne, Josh Horton, Nnamdi Ogboko, Justin Greene, Jordan Thomas

Outside linebacker (4): Gabe Harris, Elo Modozie, Quintavius Johnson, Kris Jones

Inside linebacker (6): CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson, Chris Cole, Justin Williams, Terrell Foster, Zayden Walker

Cornerback (5) : Daylen Everette, Daniel Harris, Demello Jones, Ellis Robinson, Dominick Kelly

Safety (8): KJ Bolden, Joenel Aguero, Kyron Jones, Jacorey Thomas, Adrian Maddox, Jaden Harris, Zion Branch, Rasean Dinkins

Special teams (5): Peyton Woodring, Brett Thorson, Beau Gardner, Drew Miller, Will Snellings

In total, 74 players made the trip.

With it being the first road game, this will be a major test for the Bulldogs. One Kirby Smart is looking forward to.

“I love it. I love seeing our players react to it and there is no passion and rivalries anywhere in the country quite like the SEC,” Smart told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on winning on the road. “So when you go to these venues and these places and you’re riding in on the bus and you’re going by the river, it brings back so many memories of me as a player and I’ve coached there I think 20 consecutive years. Tennessee’s been on the schedule wherever I’ve been at so it’s a tough place to play but this is what’s fun about it. This is what you love about college football.”

Georgia’s game is set for a 3:45 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.