Georgia ‘Offensive genius’ Mike Bobo key to producing Trey McBride, elite NFL draft prospect
MOBILE, Ala. — Colorado State tight end and Mackey Award winner Trey McBride could resemble what Georgia freshman tight end Brock Bowers will look like once he’s filled out his frame.
McBride, who had 90 catches for 1,121 yards and a TD in 12 games, is certainly the sort of NFL prospect that Bowers figures to be, and he gave thanks to newly hired Georgia analyst Mike Bobo for where he’s at today.
“Coach Bobo is a great guy, I enjoyed being recruited by him and his staff,” said McBride, a lightly recruited player (1,556th, per 247Sports) that Bobo discovered in Fort Morgan, Colo., when he was the Rams’ head coach.
“He’s a great person and someone I really enjoyed playing for. He’ll tell you straight-up how it is. He’s an offensive genius and a sharp guy.”
Bobo, most recently, the Auburn offensive coordinator, was the Colorado State head coach from 2015-2019 and left quite an impression on McBride.
As for Bowers, who was named the FWAA Freshman of the Year along with earning first-team All-American honors, McBride said he loves what he sees.
“He’s a great player, he’s a young, talented player and he’s going to be a really good player in the SEC, and he’ll play for a long time,” McBride said. “He’s a guy I did watch a lot — they played in the national championship, so I was able to watch him more.
“He’s just a natural pass catcher, and he makes plays when the ball comes to him.”
