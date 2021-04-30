Georgia football star Azeez Ojulari among best remaining after 2021 NFL Draft first round

ATHENS — If the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft were a quarterback, one could imagine Azeez Ojulari ready to explode out of his stance off the edge, eager to sack the first opportunity he gets to hear his name called. Ojulari will most surely hear his name called early in the second round once the 2021 NFL Draft resumes at 7 p.m. on Friday night with Round 2 and Round 3.

• Offensive guard Ben Cleveland • Middle linebacker Monty Rice • Center Trey Hill • Cornerback Richard LeCounte NFL mock drafts, however, can and have been misleading. Different analysts are operating with different information, and the various NFL teams draft boards are fluid. Each NFL pick has the potential to change every other teams’ process, with some franchises looking to fill needs in position groups, and others going for the best available player on the board.

In addition to the Georgia football players listed above, the Bulldogs have four others who could be selected in the draft, if not Friday, then on Saturday when the seven rounds are completed: • Tight end Tre’ McKitty • Defensive back Mark Webb • Cornerback DJ Daniel • Defensive end Malik Herring Georgia could set the record for the most number of players selected in one NFL draft if more than eight get picked.

The Bulldogs had seven players picked last year in the 2020 NFL Draft, including first rounders Andrew Thomas (No. 4 overall) and Isaiah Wilson (No. 29). Just as it was a surprise to see Ojulari fall out of the first round last year, many were caught off guard when D’Andre Swift wasn’t selected until the second round last year. RELATED: Swift goes in second round to Detroit Lions

