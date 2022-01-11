(3) Georgia
6
2nd QTR
00:00
9
(1) Alabama

LOOK: Sleepy Uga goes viral during 2022 National Championship Game

Georgia football-Uga-2022 National Championship Game.
Georgia mascot Uga went viral during the first half of the National Championship Game.
INDIANAPOLIS — With an 8:15 p.m. ET start, it was a late night for beloved Georgia mascot Uga. The live animal mascot made the trip up from Savannah, Ga., for Georgia’s national championship game against Alabama.

The television cameras cut to Uga on the sideline and it was not exactly the most flattering image of Uga, with the internet taking notice of Uga’s down look.

