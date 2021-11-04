Georgia sacks leader Adam Anderson under investigation on rape allegation

“There will be a thorough investigation,” Lt. Shaun Barnett told DawgNation on Thursday night. “It’s still ongoing.”

ATHENS — Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson is being investigated by Athens-Clarke County police on an allegation of rape, per an incident report and police spokesperson.

Anderson has reportedly missed practice time this week, but coach Kirby Smart had not disclosed any information.

The incident involving a 21-yard-old woman allegedly occurred between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. last Friday -- the early morning hours on the day the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs left Athens for Jacksonville for their annual rivalry game with Florida.

Anderson traveled with the team and played in the game, recording seven tackles and a sack in the 34-7 win.

Smart has yet to publicly address Anderson’s status with the team.

Anderson is one of three Georgia players currently projected to be selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.