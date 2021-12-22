Georgia football to offer players booster shots before holiday break amid COVID surge

Sources confirmed that multiple UGA football players have been placed in COVID protocol this week, though HIPAA laws prevent individuals’ health status from being disclosed and/or confirmed by the university.

The Georgia football medical staff will be offering its players booster shots on Wednesday amid the recent surge in COVID-related cases across the sports landscape.

More than 140 players in the NFL are already on the Week 16 COVID list, and 213 players -- nearly 10 percent of the league -- have tested positive for COVID since the start of last week, per the NFL Network.

Coach Kirby Smart said at SEC Media Days last July that more than 80 percent of the team was vaccinated, but sources have told DawgNation that two of the players who contacted COVID were not vaccinated.

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play No. 2-ranked Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Georgia players are expected to take a short break after practice on Wednesday for the holidays before reporting back on Saturday night and traveling to South Florida on Sunday.