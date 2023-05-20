Georgia RB out of portal, Bulldogs maintain much-needed depth in backfield

ATHENS -- The Georgia running back room has work to do to get back up to speed, but depth apparently will not be a problem. Fourth-year junior Sevaughn Clark, who had five carries for 35 yards in the 65-7 CFP Championship Game against TCU, has reportedly removed his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Bulldogs had beefed up the running backs room three days ago by adding Tennessee tailback Len’Neth Whitehead via the portal. Whitehead, who is from Athens, is a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder who missed last season on account of an upper-body injury but had 276 yards on 32 carries in 2021. The Georgia running backs room has looked shaky of late with projected 1-2 punch Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards both missing chunks of spring drills with hamstring injuries. Rising sophomore scholarship back Branson Robinson was a scratch for the G-Day Game on account of an undisclosed lower-body injury, leading many to believe UGA would have to add depth via the portal. Freshman Roderick Robinson was the only back with double-digit carries in the annual G-Day Game, moving the pile with 11 attempts for 42 yards. Clark had 2 carries for 7 yards, while redshirt freshman walk-on Cash Jones had 4 carries for 22 yards and 4 catches for 34 yards.

Coach Kirby Smart has said it will be “impossible” to replace the pass-catching threat departed back Kenny McIntosh brought last season. New offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will have to be creative in finding mismatches, as 6-foot-7 tight end Darnell Washington also left for the NFL. The Georgia running back position was once known as RBU, but the Bulldogs have only recruited one first-team All-SEC back (D’Andre Swift) since Smart took over as head coach in 2016. Many believe Milton can be that player this year. A rising senior, the powerful and explosive rising senior has been limited by injuries his first three seasons. Clark’s decision to return adds much-needed depth and gives the Bulldogs another tough, reliable runner to turn to in what promises to be a demanding 2023 season.

