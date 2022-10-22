Gimme 5: Getting creative with tight ends, claiming national championships and restoring confidence

I’m supposed to be the one answering questions, but this question causes me to want to ask one of my own: Are we sure UGA isn’t confident?

I think some of us might be surprised to find out there’s plenty of belief inside the Bulldogs’ football complex. In fact, UGA might have more confidence in itself than some fans do.

As I’m writing this, I’m watching Clemson trying to overcome some struggles in its game vs. Syracuse at the same time that Ohio State finally is able to catch its breath after scuffling through the early stages of its game against Iowa. Both Playoff contenders remind us that it’s not easy to make it look easy every week, and that’s true for Georgia too.

But last year, the Bulldogs took a major step as a program. They marched their way toward a national championship when few predicted them to before the season began. That’s a pretty good way to get a confidence boost. And the assumption here is that confidence justifiably lingers. There’s no guarantee UGA will win it all again, but it would be foolish right now to bet that they won’t.

The remainder of the season should have plenty of drama, but DawgNation should be thrilled to be right in the middle of the action.