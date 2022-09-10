5-star phenoms ready to put on a show
Georgia’s roster is filled with former elite recruits, and a game like Samford, UGA’s opponent in Saturday’s home opener, provides an opportunity for some of them to put their impressive talents on display.
Last Saturday, a Bulldogs newcomer was also in the spotlight when freshman safety Malaki Starks, a five-star signee from the 2022 class set the tone for the game, and perhaps the season, when he pulled down a miraculous interception that helped propel the Bulldogs to a 49-3 win vs. Oregon.
That performance by Starks is a topic on this week’s edition of the Kroger Kickoff -- DawgNation’s video pregame show recorded live on the scene at Sanford Stadium.
This week’s edition of the Kroger Kickoff also includes...
- A report from DawgNation’s Mike Grifith live in Fayettevile, Ark. where UGA’s next opponent, South Carolina, is taking on Arkansas
- A look at how weather could impact Saturday’s game
- And a glimpse of UGA coaches and players as they arrived Between the Hedges
The Kroger Kickoff airs on all the DawgNation video channels prior to each game, and this week’s edition is linked above.
UGA News
