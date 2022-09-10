5-star phenoms ready to put on a show

Dawgnation Logo
    Gardner-Webb
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    UAB
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Liberty
  • Old Dominion
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina
    Kansas
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Weber State
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @11:00 ET
    Utah State
    Central Arkansas
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (22) Ole Miss
  • Northern Illinois
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulsa
    Western Carolina
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Georgia Tech
    Eastern Michigan
    Sat, 9/10 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Louisiana
    Stephen F. Austin
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Louisiana Tech
  • Alabama A&M
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Troy
    (20) Kentucky
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (12) Florida
    Alcorn State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
    Howard
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    South Florida
  • Kent State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (7) Oklahoma
    Lamar
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    SMU
    Florida International
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Texas State
    Syracuse
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    UConn
  • UMass
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Toledo
    Texas Southern
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:30 ET
    North Texas
    Arizona State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    (11) Oklahoma State
    Southern University
    Sat, 9/10 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    LSU
  • McNeese State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:30 ET
    Rice
    Georgia Southern
    Sat, 9/10 on Fox Sports 1 @11:30 ET
    Nebraska
    (10) USC
    Sat, 9/10 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Stanford
    San Jose State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Auburn
  • Idaho
    Sun, 9/11 on BTN @12:00 AM ET
    Indiana
    Nicholls State
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN3 @12:00 AM ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Tarleton State
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    TCU
    Boston College
    Sun, 9/11 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Virginia Tech
  • Idaho State
    Sun, 9/11 on MW Network @12:00 AM ET
    San Diego State
    Hawai'i
    Sun, 9/11 on BTN @12:00 AM ET
    (4) Michigan
    Eastern Washington
    Sun, 9/11 on Pac-12 Network @12:30 AM ET
    Oregon
    New Mexico State
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN+ @1:00 AM ET
    UTEP
  • (9) Baylor
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN @2:15 AM ET
    (21) BYU
    Oregon State
    Sun, 9/11 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
    Mississippi State
    Sun, 9/11 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Arizona
5-star phenoms ready to put on a show

Posted

Georgia’s roster is filled with former elite recruits, and a game like Samford, UGA’s opponent in Saturday’s home opener, provides an opportunity for some of them to put their impressive talents on display.

Last Saturday, a Bulldogs newcomer was also in the spotlight when freshman safety Malaki Starks, a five-star signee from the 2022 class set the tone for the game, and perhaps the season, when he pulled down a miraculous interception that helped propel the Bulldogs to a 49-3 win vs. Oregon.

That performance by Starks is a topic on this week’s edition of the Kroger Kickoff -- DawgNation’s video pregame show recorded live on the scene at Sanford Stadium.

This week’s edition of the Kroger Kickoff also includes...

  • A report from DawgNation’s Mike Grifith live in Fayettevile, Ark. where UGA’s next opponent, South Carolina, is taking on Arkansas
  • A look at how weather could impact Saturday’s game
  • And a glimpse of UGA coaches and players as they arrived Between the Hedges

The Kroger Kickoff airs on all the DawgNation video channels prior to each game, and this week’s edition is linked above.

