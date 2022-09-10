5-star phenoms ready to put on a show

Georgia’s roster is filled with former elite recruits, and a game like Samford, UGA’s opponent in Saturday’s home opener, provides an opportunity for some of them to put their impressive talents on display.

Last Saturday, a Bulldogs newcomer was also in the spotlight when freshman safety Malaki Starks, a five-star signee from the 2022 class set the tone for the game, and perhaps the season, when he pulled down a miraculous interception that helped propel the Bulldogs to a 49-3 win vs. Oregon.