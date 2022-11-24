UGA fans watching weather forecast closely ahead of rivalry showdown with Georgia Tech

The first of those systems arrives on Friday and could make for soggy conditions for those hoping to get out and do some post-Thanksgiving shopping, but should gradually end as we head toward the afternoon and into the evening according to Atlanta News First meteorologist Ella Dorsey.

Two different rain systems will be moving through Georgia this weekend and both will be of interest to UGA fans hoping to avoid having the final home game of the season spoiled by wet weather.

Then comes the second of those two systems.

As of the time of publishing, that system appeared to be slowing down -- meaning it could result in Saturday remaining mostly dry. However, there could still be plenty of precipitation on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

What will that mean for Saturday’s game day temperatures? Check out the rest of Ella’s forecast linked in the box at the top of the page.

Rain or shine, the defending national champion Bulldogs are hoping to finish off another perfect regular season after winning last week at Kentucky to cap off a second consecutive season of remaining undefeated in SEC play. UGA is also a 35.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech.

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets is slated for noon.

For more with Ella, watch her every Monday through Friday from 4:30 until 10 am on Atlanta News First on channel 46 and check out Atlanta News First’s First Alert Weather updates throughout the day online.