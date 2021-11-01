Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick making most of second chance after leaving Clemson

ATHENS — Georgia football is anything but “Last Chance U,” but for senior cornerback Derion Kendrick, it might as well have been. Kendrick, to the delight of the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, has made the most of the opportunity to get his football career back on track while helping to stop the bleeding in a thin and young cornerbacks room.

“Derion is doing a really nice job, doing a phenomenal job of practice, taking notes, and understanding importance,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. “You have to understand, he came in with a foundation similar to what a senior would be for us. He played in a scheme diverse defense, under Coach (Brent) Venables. I’ve been thoroughly impressed with how he handles practice, walkthrough, he is a consummate, dedicated senior to getting the little things right.” RELATED: Derion Kendrick chooses Georgia football It has been a best-case scenario in what could be a championship season for the Bulldogs, who clinched the SEC East Division title and a spot in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4 on the heels of the 34-7 win over Florida last Saturday. “To add a plug-and-play guy like DK at corner was huge for us because we were short in the secondary,” Smart told ESPN. “Without him, we would be in a little bit of trouble right now.”

No doubt, the Bulldogs are down eight defensive backs from a season ago, with five leaving the school for the pro ranks, and another three transferring out.. Still, Georgia was taking a chance, as Kendrick had been in some trouble himself before coming to Athens. The former All-ACC cornerback was dismissed from the Tigers’ program in February after missing required team activities. Kendrick said in a podcast he was tending to family issues and didn’t communicate properly. RELATED: Kendrick puts priorities in order before transfer to UGA Kendrick, last March, also dealt with a misdemeanor weapons possession charge that was later expunged. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney endorsed Kendrick the person and wished him well at Georgia last summer.

“A lot of times, PFF is a guy that works at another job during the day and that’s just his secondary job … " Kendrick’s primary job has been to help prevent big plays, which Georgia has done better than any team in the nation. Per ESPN metrics, Georgia leads the nation in the fewest plays allowed from scrimmage of 20 or more yards (15). Only one of those plays was a run (23 yards, UAB), and that’s out of 245 rushing attempts. Kendrick was instrumental in run support in the 34-7 win over the Gators, too, dropping his shoulder when the occasion called for it to finish with five tackles, three of them solos. Kendrick has yet to do an interview with media since arriving at Georgia, but so far, his play has done the talking for him and he could be among several UGA players invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in January.

