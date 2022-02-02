Georgia star Devonte Wyatt enjoys dominant Day One at Senior Bowl NFL audition

1/10/22 - Indianapolis - Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt puts the hit on Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second quarter at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
@mikegriffith32
Posted

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was one of the big winners on Day One of Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

“He’s my pick to make the most money here,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said, referring to Wyatt’s draft stock rising. “It’s the suddenness you see from Wyatt. The expectation is that he’s going to run in the 4.8s or under (in the 40-yard dash) at 307 pounds.”

UGA News

NextGeorgia football 2022 early enrollee CJ Madden undergoes surgery
Leave a Comment