Georgia star Devonte Wyatt enjoys dominant Day One at Senior Bowl NFL audition
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was one of the big winners on Day One of Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
“He’s my pick to make the most money here,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said, referring to Wyatt’s draft stock rising. “It’s the suddenness you see from Wyatt. The expectation is that he’s going to run in the 4.8s or under (in the 40-yard dash) at 307 pounds.”
UGA News
