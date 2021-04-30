Eric Stokes Green Bay Packers’ first-round pick, ‘feels like a dream’

Green Bay selected Stokes with the 29th pick of the first round.

ATHENS — Eric Stokes made his case as the fastest man in the 2021 NFL Draft and the Green Bay Packers took notice.

Stokes led Georgia with four interceptions in the nine games he played in 2020, including two Pick-6 plays.

Stokes put himself on the 2021 NFL Draft landscape by running a 4.25-second time in the 40-yard dash, backing that up with an eye-opening 130-inch broad jump and 38.5-inch vertical.

Explosive? You bet. But also, humble.

“I know for a fact I have to improve my ball skills,” Stokes said after his Pro Day workout in Athens last March.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, has been bullish on Stokes.

“Stokes blew it out in the workout with all those numbers,” Nagy said. “A 4.2 is rare — that’s rare speed. In 20 years, I’ve only seen a handful.