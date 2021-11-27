Georgia football receiver George Pickens return on tap

Pickens suffered a torn ACL on March 23 at the start of the Bulldogs’ spring football drills, but he has been running routes with a knee brace since October and was recently promoted to work with the second team in practices.

Georgia football could get receiver Georgia Pickens back on the football field against Georgia Tech, a source with direct knowledge confirmed to DawgNation on Friday night.

The Athletic was the first to report that Pickens has been cleared.

Pickens, a junior from Hoover, Ala., had 36 catches for 513 yards and 6 touchdowns last season, doing most of his damage the last four games of the season with JT Daniels at quarterback (23-373, 4 TDs).

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday that Pickens was working in with the team, even though he was still wearing a black no-contact jersey.

“George has been practicing with us, doing more, repping with the threes and the twos some,” Smart said after practice on Tuesday. “We’re still waiting to get him cleared, but we didn’t have him with the scouts -- we had him working with the offense, trying to integrate him back to get the calls and know the assignments.

“But he’s still in a black jersey with no contact today.”

Smart had indicated last Saturday that part of Pickens’ clearance involved strength testing that was controlled by Ron Courson, the executive associate athletic director for sports medicine.