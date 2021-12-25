Georgia AD Josh Brooks tweets holiday message, football memory adds perspective to season

ATHENS — Josh Brooks certainly had his hands full in his first year as the Georgia athletic director, but that didn’t take away his holiday cheer. At least, not on social media.

RELATED: Kirby Smart helps set bar higher than ever for Georgia football In fact, prior to Smart, Georgia was a preseason Top 5 team a TOTAL of three times in its history. The game between the Bulldogs and the Tigers was the most hyped college football contest of the offseason, with fanbases from both schools going at one another on Twitter in the months leading up to it as the regional rivalry was reborn. It all might seem like a lifetime ago for both programs. The Tigers and Bulldogs went in decidedly different directions. The Clemson fans grew quiet after the Georgia win and wound up all but silenced during a humbling 9-3 season that has left them with a bid to the “Cheez-It Bowl” against a 7-5 Iowa State team.

Coach Dabo Swinney had to replace his veteran coordinators on offense and defense after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Clemson also had to replace its athletic director Dan Radakovich, who left for greener pastures at Miami after nine years leading the Tigers’ programs. Things in the Georgia athletics department look much more stable with Brooks about to enter his second year leading the Bulldogs’ programs. Smart’s football program could be on the verge of delivering a dynamic lift, as well. Much will depend on how successful Smart is at getting his players to shake out the cobwebs after Alabama delivered a shocking knockout punch in the SEC Championship Game, 41-24. RELATED: Georgia suffers complete team loss, shocked by Tide

The Bulldogs will look to become the first team to win a national championship after losing in a league title game, as they face Michigan in the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal at 7:30 p.m. next Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Georgia will pin its hopes on Stetson Bennett, a fifth-year quarterback who won nine of his 10 starts this season. The Bulldogs exited the SEC title game a bit staggered over the quarterback position, but with JT Daniels in COVID protocol, any sort of division has been eliminated. Georgia football will arrive in Miami on Sunday in complete lockstep behind Bennett, a crafty, mobile quarterback who carries the complete confidence of his head coach. Brooks will be in South Florida, too, eager and hopeful to send out more highlight reels featuring more dynamic moments, the Bulldogs in the hunt for what would be their first football championship since 1980.

