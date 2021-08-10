WATCH Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton: RB room breakdown, and which Georgia coach most likely to appear on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ATHENS — The Georgia running backs room is full of competition, but in talking to tailbacks Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton on their Sunday night “KM Squared” Show it was clear there’s also a great amount of admiration. McIntosh and Milton click every week when they are discussing college football-related topics on their DawgNation broadcast, one of the first of its kind made possible by the new NIL legislation that went into effect on July 1.

The backs shared which Georgia coach they felt would be most like to appear on “Dancing with the Stars” (they agreed, there might be extra wind sprints), as well as which Georgia coach would be most likely to sign up for a trip to outer space (this one is sure to come up in the coaches’ break room). RELATED: Tailback Derby heating up, James Cook on front burner for Clemson The Georgia coach that would win a cage match might also surprise some people, as McIntosh and Milton were in agreement on that question, too. But when the talk turned to football and grew serious, the backs really showed their knowledge and love for one another. WATCH: Hilarious UGA video, players cut up in ‘Olympic gold’ survey Here’s how Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton broke down the running backs room: Kenny McIntosh

“Kendall is a strong running back, very powerful, it’s hard to bring him to the ground and he can catch out of the backfield as well. Zamir (White) is another strong runner, when he puts his foot in the ground and his head down I feel like it can be impossible to stop him. (James) Cook, he has nice vision, he has hands, he can hit the whole and get skinny when he needs to, and he’s fast. Daijun (Edwards) reminds me of D’Andre Swift how small and quick he is and how much power he has in his lower body. We have it all in that running backs room. Kendall Milton “Kenny has a real dangerous dead leg, it’s one fo those things that one second as a defender, it will look like he’s running one way but he sticks that foot in the ground and he’s going quick, and that’s hard for defenders to adjust to.” “Zamir, he’s a very powerful back, (and) when he decides to go North and South it’s ‘good luck’ for defenders, because he’s coming downhill hard.”

“James is one of those running backs where his speed is not teachable, it’s not something you can train him to get to, it’s just God-given, and he has the ability to let it translate into the run game and recovering game. IN the open field it’s hard for defenders to get an angle.” “Daijun is similar to Kenny in a sense that he has a very strong dead leg, he’s low to the ground so he has that ability to make those quick cuts but he has crazy strong legs so when he’s that low it’s hard to get ahold of him and bring him down.” The players also showed great respect for Dell McGee, both giving the running backs coach their vote as the UGA assistant most likely to be a hall of fame head coach one day. KM Squared

