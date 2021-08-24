Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh exemplifies positivity, family motto

ATHENS — Kenny McIntosh had his game face on during his Zoom call with Georgia media on Tuesday night, even though the third-year tailback insisted he’s not looking past tomorrow. “Georgia is really focused on Georgia, and what we can do on the field,” McIntosh said, asked how the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs have avoided looking ahead to their colossal Sept. 4 matchup with No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte, N.C.

RELATED: Kenny McIntosh strong in scrimmage, back in RB mix It’s a crowded running backs room at Georgia after Zamir White and James Cook surprised some by opting for another year, putting a squeeze on the amount of carries available. McIntosh, who is in line to return kicks, indicated he sees the glass half full when asked about the situation. “I think it’s a blessing to have a lot of running backs and a lot of talent on one team,” McIntosh said. “It takes a lot of wear and tear off each our bodies.” McIntosh comes from a football family, with his oldest brother, RJ, a member of the New Orleans Saints, and another older brother, Deon, a running back at Washington State. Richard, who coached all of his sons in football, had a saying that, “It’s not what happen but how you handle it.”

That could explain why Kenny McIntosh has maintained such a positive attitude, even when asked about the elbow injury that forced him to miss spring drills, referring to it as a “blessing.” “We all have to go through adversity,” McIntosh said. “it was a moment for me to sit down and get healthy and really learn the plays and get more time studying film. “It helped me a lot on and off the field. I looked at it as a blessing.” McIntosh appears set to return kicks against this season after climbing to No. 2 in the national ranks last season before suffering a sprained knee. The Georgia special teams “aren’t looking different at all” with Will Muschamp overseeing them while Scott Cochran is on personal leave, McIntosh said. “Both of those guys coach with energy and enthusiasm,” McIntosh said. “I feel like we’re ready to come out and perform.”

One day at a time. “We have gone out there taking it day by day,” McIntosh said. “We will get better each and every day and work on what we need to work on. We’re not really looking ahead.” Kenny McIntosh & Kendall Milton take questions from fans

UGA News