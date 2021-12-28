Georgia football confidential: Thoughts on Bulldogs comings, goings and scene settings

Michigan put the squeeze on its players even before the Orange Bowl, cutting out a holiday break to apply a “bubble” effect amid the most recent COVID-19 surge.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Just call it “CFP Confidential” with players making covert arrivals, coaches holding secret meetings, and veiled injury reports emerging from closed practices.

Georgia, meanwhile, has kept coach Kirby Smart away from any live media for more than a week, avoiding the many questions the Bulldogs’ loyal fans have about the team’s health and mentality with a CFP Semifinal fast approaching.

There was a time the bowl games were considered a reward for the players and fanbases, with feel-good team outings and events revealing the personalities and unique stories from emerging young stars.

“Masks up,” is the new rule of the day at each outing, with many of the players choosing not to go, and exposure largely limited to 30-second clips with music overlays.

For most, all that matters are the games, and specifically the four-team College Football Playoff.